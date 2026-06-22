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Edinburgh student launches mental health movement from Melbourne

Looking for a challenge in your next year at university? You might have just found it.

Phoebe Davies | News
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The Charity Initiative Behind Go The Distance

A new charity initiative founded by University of Edinburgh student Edwin Ivanescu is already making an impact. Edwin, who is currently studying abroad in Melbourne, launched Go The Distance just a few weeks ago as part of a Charity Initiative. Already, the movement has raised more than £1,200 for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a charity dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health support.

Edwin Ivanescu, founder.

On Wednesday 24th June, Edwin and three fellow students will take part in a combined 100km swimming challenge. The swimmers will complete their distances in different cities, with each participant aiming to swim 25km. This major effort highlights the collective spirit of the Charity Initiative.

What began as Edwin’s own plan to swim 10km quickly grew into something much larger. After hearing about the challenge, three friends independently offered to join him. As a result, a solo swim became a collective effort within the Charity Initiative.

Although the swims are taking place in different locations, the movement remains closely connected to Edinburgh. Several of those involved study at the University of Edinburgh.

The Message Behind the Movement

However, Go The Distance was created to achieve far more than a fundraising target. Speaking about the project, Edwin said: “Go The Distance exists for two reasons: to remind people who are struggling that they are not alone, and to give the people around them the confidence and awareness to actually be there for their friends and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, all funds raised through the challenge will go directly to CALM. Clearly, the Charity Initiative has already inspired many to take action.

Go The Distance Charity Initiative Logo.

Looking Beyond the Swim

Looking ahead, Edwin hopes Go The Distance will continue long after the 100km challenge has finished. The movement encourages people to “go the distance” for those they care about by taking on their own challenges.

Whether participants choose to walk, run, swim, cycle or hike, the aim remains the same. Ultimately, the project hopes to raise money, encourage conversations around mental health and remind people that they do not have to face their struggles alone.

Those interested in supporting the movement or following the team’s progress can find Go The Distance on Instagram and TikTok at @gothedistance.uk.

Phoebe Davies | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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