Charlie Jeffery to step down as University of York Vice-Chancellor

He will leave York later this year to take up the same role at the University of Southampton

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The University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, has announced that he will step down from his role after almost seven years leading the university.

He informed staff of his decision in an email sent on Tuesday, confirming he will leave York to become Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton.

His departure marks the end of a tenure that began in 2019 and saw the university navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, financial pressures and major expansion projects.

‘It has been an absolute honour to lead the University of York’

In a statement announcing his departure, Charlie reflected on his time at York and the challenges faced during his leadership.

He said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead the University of York. It has been a privilege to work alongside colleagues, students and alumni as the University has seen both extraordinary successes and met significant challenges.”

He highlighted the university’s experience during the pandemic, including the fact that York recorded the UK’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, as well as achievements in teaching and research.

“We have seen a global pandemic, relentless sector pressures and a turbulent geopolitical landscape,” he said.

“Amid all that, we’ve seen inspirational achievements in education and research, reflected in those outstanding REF and TEF results, brilliant student successes, and new partnerships for public good forged in the communities around us, and across the world.”

Interim Vice-Chancellor appointed

The university has confirmed that Professor Ken Badcock, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, will take over as interim Vice-Chancellor from 1 September while a permanent successor is recruited.

Charlie will then begin his new role at the University of Southampton on 1 October.

In his statement, he said he was leaving York with “immense” pride in what the university community had achieved together.

“I leave with immense pride in how York has collectively met those opportunities and difficulties – with creativity, care, compassion, all underpinned by a deep sense of shared purpose in seeking new ways to help society flourish,” he said.

‘A powerful force for public good’

Charlie also pointed to the university’s growing international presence, including developments in Greece and India.

He said: “York has a very exciting future as an engine for change and progress in Yorkshire, the UK, City College in Greece, and now also in Mumbai and across India.”

“I know I am leaving York as a confident, resilient and determined University that is a powerful force for public good.”

The University of York will now begin the process of recruiting its next permanent Vice-Chancellor

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