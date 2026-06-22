The Tab

Charlie Jeffery to step down as University of York Vice-Chancellor

He will leave York later this year to take up the same role at the University of Southampton

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, has announced that he will step down from his role after almost seven years leading the university.

He informed staff of his decision in an email sent on Tuesday, confirming he will leave York to become Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton.

His departure marks the end of a tenure that began in 2019 and saw the university navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, financial pressures and major expansion projects.

‘It has been an absolute honour to lead the University of York’

In a statement announcing his departure, Charlie reflected on his time at York and the challenges faced during his leadership.

He said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead the University of York. It has been a privilege to work alongside colleagues, students and alumni as the University has seen both extraordinary successes and met significant challenges.”

He highlighted the university’s experience during the pandemic, including the fact that York recorded the UK’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, as well as achievements in teaching and research.

“We have seen a global pandemic, relentless sector pressures and a turbulent geopolitical landscape,” he said.

“Amid all that, we’ve seen inspirational achievements in education and research, reflected in those outstanding REF and TEF results, brilliant student successes, and new partnerships for public good forged in the communities around us, and across the world.”

Interim Vice-Chancellor appointed

The university has confirmed that Professor Ken Badcock, the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, will take over as interim Vice-Chancellor from 1 September while a permanent successor is recruited.

Charlie will then begin his new role at the University of Southampton on 1 October.

In his statement, he said he was leaving York with “immense” pride in what the university community had achieved together.

“I leave with immense pride in how York has collectively met those opportunities and difficulties – with creativity, care, compassion, all underpinned by a deep sense of shared purpose in seeking new ways to help society flourish,” he said.

‘A powerful force for public good’

Charlie also pointed to the university’s growing international presence, including developments in Greece and India.

He said: “York has a very exciting future as an engine for change and progress in Yorkshire, the UK, City College in Greece, and now also in Mumbai and across India.”

“I know I am leaving York as a confident, resilient and determined University that is a powerful force for public good.”

The University of York will now begin the process of recruiting its next permanent Vice-Chancellor

Featured image via YouTube

Shannon Downing | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

Charlie Jeffery to step down as University of York Vice-Chancellor

Shannon Downing

He will leave York later this year to take up the same role at the University of Southampton

THE REVEAL: Cambridge’s ultimate top 10 BNOCs for 2026

Alexander Newman

The wait is *finally* over

Meet Jasmine from Love Island’s influencer little sister who’s just as vibey as her

Ellissa Bain

I actually can’t tell them apart

Ranked: The 20 most competitive student housing cities in 2026-27- Liverpool tops at 2,525

Harriet Edwards

Liverpool has nearly 2,500 students searching for every available property – six times more competitive than Manchester and more than double London, according to UniHomes

The strange romances Taylor Parker has had in prison and extreme ways she’d find a partner

Ellissa Bain

She asked her family to track people down

The eight gruesome details Maternal Instinct on Netflix missed out about Taylor Parker

Hayley Soen

This could have been a full series

Jeremy reveals whether there will be season six of Clarkson’s Farm following cancer diagnosis

Zoe Lavender

He’s been sharing health updates

University College London launches partnership with three non-profit Gaza universities

Cassandra Fong

The agreements set out plans for academic exchange and collaboration

Remember PewDiePie? Here’s a look at what the YouTuber is doing now, in 2026

Ellissa Bain

He was the most subscribed YouTuber in the world for almost a decade

Cardiff grad and sports presenter thanks college for inspiring him to reconnect with language

Harry Youlten

Lloyd Lewis stressed the importance of language learning at uni

Ranked: The 20 UK universities with lowest student satisfaction in 2027 – Edinburgh third worst

Olivia Duggan

Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and King’s College London all appear in the bottom 20 for student satisfaction despite their global reputations

The chilling five words Reagan’s mother said to Taylor Parker after she was sentenced

Ellissa Bain

She looked directly at her in court as she said them

Rumour Dua Lipa is pregnant

Um, so what’s actually going on with Dua Lipa and all the rumours she’s pregnant?!

Hayley Soen

‘I’m eating for two now’

‘She looked okay’: Police officer shares what happened to the baby Taylor Parker abducted

Ellissa Bain

The infant was alive in the hospital

Yikes! Yet another Love Island All Stars 2026 couple have officially broken up

Hayley Soen

Are there any left?

The huge sum Liam Payne left his son Bear has been revealed in new court documents

Hayley Soen

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has spoken out about the money

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

Actor playing Aegon reveals how Helaena’s ‘wooden throne’ prophecy could change his HOTD ending

Suchismita Ghosh

Her prophecy matters more than you think

Amazon delivery driver jailed after earning £300k by sitting exams for Liverpool uni students

Mary Rossiter

Shahid Adnan was jailed for three years for committing large scale fraud

This ex-Liverpool pupil is about to represent Norway at the World Cup

Hannah Auckland

Move over Trent, there’s another local lad preparing for football’s biggest stage.

pins

The dark reason Iran’s World Cup team all wear pins with the number 168 on

Kieran Galpin

It may or may not break the rules