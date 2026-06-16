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Choose your winner! It’s time for the final round of Lancaster’s BNOC competition 2026

With a combined 1,895 votes across all phases, we have reached the final three

Erin Malik | Guides
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The end of the year is fast approaching which, alas, means that the end of the 2026 Biggest Name on Campus competition is in sight.

Your votes have been in the thousands and they have all led to this moment: it’s time to decide who your BNOC is from the winner of each heat. 

We’ll remind you of their round one info and a fun fact, their percentage win in their heat, then they’ve agreed to give us a bit more information about themselves to encourage you to vote for them! How kind x

Pavan Bhamidipati

Course: Psychology

Year and college: Third year, County College

Fun fact: Pavan won BNOC at the Sugarhouse Staff Awards last year

Voting percentage: 49.6 per cent

“Hi, I am Pavan, that ‘diva’ behind the bar at Sugar! I have been on 5 different execs this year – president of both the Taylor Swift society and Accessibility Community, dominoes captain in County Bar Sports, social media officer for the Psychology Society, and Men’s+ Welfare Officer on County JCR.

“In my spare time, I loveee to travel and travel plan! […] As of today, I have physically visited 1,859 railway stations in the UK which is 71.6 per cent of the country. You can also spot me chirping for hours about EFL and non-league football, Taylor Swift, cricket, darts, snooker, and horticulture! In short, I am living proof that British eccentricity is well and truly thriving!

“Winning BNOC would be a dream come true and I believe I should be that winner because I am always bringing positive energy no matter whether I am at Sugar or in a psychology lecture theatre! I truly love this university and how inclusive the environment really is.

“I have gone from being a shy introvert before starting uni to a BNOC finalist towards the end of this fun 3-year journey where I have discovered so much about myself, and a BNOC victory would be the cherry on top.”

Edward Rowell

Course: History

Year and college: Third year, Grizedale College

Fun fact: The only hair on Ed’s body is on his toes

Voting percentage: 50.9 per cent

“I’m only in rugby union but I enjoy working with LUSU and was an active member of the sports committee last year. Outside of rugby I thoroughly enjoy a jaunt around the mighty sugarhouse, as I’m sure people know. I also enjoy(ed) working on my course, especially on my dissertation.

“A few more fun facts is that I’m from Royal Tunbridge Wells, used to sing in my boarding school’s choir and was the head of house which earned me a lovely pair of school branded cufflinks.”

P.S. Rugby society: We’ve seen your threats, it’s up to you to make Ed your BNOC, not us.

Sonny Remmer-Riley

Course: Politics and international relations

Year and college: Third year, Bowland College

Fun fact: Sonny is the longest serving JCR President in Lancaster University History

Voting percentage: 37 per cent

“Hi. I’m Sonny, a final year politics and international relations student and the longest-serving JCR President across all 9 Colleges! I am co-chair of the Lancaster Labour Society and spend my time campaigning for positive change. Outside of all of that you’ll find me at Sugar or Gens basically every night they’re open.”

So, there you have it, your final round of voting for your Biggest Name on Campus 2026! Whether you want your Sugarhouse Diva, Rugby Star, or JCR Legend to be BNOC is now entirely in your hands.

Make sure to cast your vote in the Google Form below before Thursday 18th June 2026 by 11.59pm.

Erin Malik | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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