MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals the ‘truth’ about Danny telling Gia she’s his type

2 hours ago

Danny supposedly telling Gia she’s his usual “type” behind Bec’s back has been one of the biggest dramas of MAFS Australia so far, and now Alissa has weighed in.

He insists he didn’t say it, but Gia is adamant he did when he was drunk during a night out. Bec believes Danny, and so does Alissa. In fact, she’s totally adamant he’s telling the truth!

In an interview with Who, Alissa said: “I think he’s telling the truth for sure. You see how much [Gia] manipulates the room and the table. She’s pure toxicity. And I believe Danny, he’s a beautiful man, you know, and I do 100 per cent believe that he would not have said that, especially in that sort of setting with all those people around them.”

She thinks it’s so obvious that Brook and Gia planned the fake comment between them before the dinner party just to stir the pot and cause drama. I wouldn’t put it past them.

“When I watched that, I was just thinking, ‘Oh, my God’. As soon as Danny spoke up, they came at him. So they obviously premeditated that as well, that’s my thought on that,” she added.

Speaking on Star 104.5’s Gina & Matty radio show on 2nd March, the groom said he’d bet a whopping $100k on the fact he never said Gia was his type and would do a lie detector test.

“Obviously it’s not [true]. You’ve got to just watch my audition tape. When I talk about my type, I describe the complete opposite of Gia. It’s crazy how big it’s become, but yeah, it was never said. No one heard it. No one even [saw] me speak to her [Gia] one-on-one,” he said.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: I’m happy to put 100 grand on the line and do a lie detector test. If that’s not proof, then I don’t know what is. I guarantee Gia wouldn’t do the same thing.” Right, I think we can put this one to bed now. On to the next drama.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine