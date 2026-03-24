Everyone relax, Love Island’s Harry has explained that cosy pic of him with ‘mystery’ girl

It was all over TikTok last night

5 hours ago

Viral photos of Harry from Love Island spotted with a mystery girl leaning on his shoulder, but now he’s clarified what’s actually going on.

Love island’s Harry Cooksley was spotted cosying up with a woman on the tube

Last evening, a video of the ex-Islander and football player on a London tube was shared on TikTok. In the images shared, we can see Harry wearing a pair of sunglasses, on his phone, and sitting next to a woman. In one of the pictures, the woman is leaning on his shoulder, which quickly sparked rumours that Harry was being unfaithful to Shakira. The video was posted on a completely new account, but quickly accumulated 1.2 million views and 71k likes.

People started speculating about the nature of their relationship, or whether the picture was actually AI-generated.

“In public? Is he okay?” said one of the most liked comments.

The ‘mystery’ girl is actually Sky Sports presenter, Ryhanna Parara

After the photos went viral, Harry made sure to shut down the rumours around the girl he was spotted with by clarifying she’s actually a close friend of his.

“Rhy is my friend and also has a girlfriend, nice pic though xx,” he said under the TikTok.

Rhy, also known as Ryhanna Parara, is a presenter and content creator. She’s a social reporter for the Sky Sports Instagram account and has 25k followers on Instagram. She’s reportedly dating Sophie Bronze, the sister of the well-known England football player Lucy Bronze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryhanna Parara (@ryhannaparara13)

We don’t know exactly how Harry and Ryhanna met, but it’s pretty easy to assume it was through his career as a football player, since she works in sports media. So calm down, guys, Harry isn’t cheating on Shakira.

The pair recently announced they had moved in together after over a year in a committed relationship, and seem to be going strong despite breakups for the other two girls in the big three.

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Featured image via TikTok/Instagram