Three pointless new features Twitter launched this week that literally nobody asked for

One of them is going to make life so much harder

4 hours ago

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, sorry, X, they have been introducing new features left, right and centre. Unfortunately, hardly any of them are actually ever anything useful. This week alone, three useless new features have arrived, or started being tested, that literally nobody asked for. Here’s a rundown of them.

There’s a new feature called ‘Certified Bangers’

Twitter launched a new feature this week called Certified Bangers, which puts a shiny gold badge on tweets when they go viral. It’s designed to rewards creators when posts get loads of attention, but all it really does is show when a tweet has gone viral. We could see that already.

“We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform — the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture,” X said.

X has launched a new feature called “Certified Bangers,” which highlights the top posts each month based on genuine engagement — including verified impressions, likes, bookmarks, reposts, and replies. Profiles with a post recognized as a “Certified Banger” will display a special… pic.twitter.com/l2f8Y5GZcE — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) November 13, 2025

Twitter has added a passcode for DMs, too

Twitter has revamped the messaging section and you now need a password to access your DMs. Yep, every single user has to set up a four digit passcode to secure their messages. Then, you have to enter it every single time you want to read a DM from someone. This is going to make life so much harder.

Oh, and you can no longer edit DMs or send voice memos. New members can’t be added to group chats unless a new “encrypted” chat is made either, and group chat names can’t be changed. Who approved this?

Who was also forced to create password for Messages pic.twitter.com/zMBZNrkgmi — Qu (@krypt0naira) November 13, 2025

And there’s a useless new location feature

They’re also reportedly rolling out a new Twitter feature that shows everybody’s location on their profile. In the settings, you can choose whether you want it to show your country, or region, but it doesn’t look like you can turn it off completely. Yeah, pretty pointless if you ask me.

BREAKING: Trolls HUNT is ON 🚨 𝕏 (Twitter) is reportedly rolling out a feature to show every user's country or region of origin. The jig is up for foreign propaganda bots and trolls pretending to be US/EU accounts. 😈 Will this finally clean up the platform? 👇 pic.twitter.com/B6D4wBPdzW — 𝐘𝐮𝐬ë𝐧 🤟 (@Yusen0x) November 10, 2025

Featured image by: X