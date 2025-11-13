The Tab

Three pointless new features Twitter launched this week that literally nobody asked for

One of them is going to make life so much harder

Ellissa Bain | Trends

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, sorry, X, they have been introducing new features left, right and centre. Unfortunately, hardly any of them are actually ever anything useful. This week alone, three useless new features have arrived, or started being tested, that literally nobody asked for. Here’s a rundown of them.

There’s a new feature called ‘Certified Bangers’

Twitter launched a new feature this week called Certified Bangers, which puts a shiny gold badge on tweets when they go viral. It’s designed to rewards creators when posts get loads of attention, but all it really does is show when a tweet has gone viral. We could see that already.

“We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform — the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture,” X said.

Twitter has added a passcode for DMs, too

Twitter has revamped the messaging section and you now need a password to access your DMs. Yep, every single user has to set up a four digit passcode to secure their messages. Then, you have to enter it every single time you want to read a DM from someone. This is going to make life so much harder.

Oh, and you can no longer edit DMs or send voice memos. New members can’t be added to group chats unless a new “encrypted” chat is made either, and group chat names can’t be changed. Who approved this?

And there’s a useless new location feature

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

They’re also reportedly rolling out a new Twitter feature that shows everybody’s location on their profile. In the settings, you can choose whether you want it to show your country, or region, but it doesn’t look like you can turn it off completely. Yeah, pretty pointless if you ask me.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: X

More on: Social Media Trends twitter
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Unaired part of Davide and Keye’s MAFS UK final vows is so awkward after this bombshell

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Latest

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife