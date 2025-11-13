The Tab
English Teacher allegations

Despite critical acclaim, how controversy derailed English Teacher and it gets cancelled forever

The show’s creator denies accusations of sexual assault

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

English Teacher ran for two critically acclaimed seasons on FX and Hulu – but now it’s been cancelled forever. The channel has declined to comment on the decision. The show had a very dedicated fanbase, good ratings and critical acclaim – but a major controversy and big allegations against its creator cast a large shadow over English Teacher. It was a TV show everyone was talking about. But what actually happened with Brian Jordan Alvarez and the allegations against him, now that English Teacher has been cancelled for good?

What is English Teacher?

English Teacher has been a successful comedy series in which creator Brian Jordan Alvarez stars as Evan Marquez. The show sees Evan deal with the trials and tribulations of American high school and the various political and personal obstacles that comes with. Also in the cast were Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton, Carmen Christopher, Enrico Colantoni and Jordan Firstman.

The allegations against Brian Jordan Alvarez

Via FX

English Teacher premiered in September 2024 and released episodes on a weekly basis. Days before English Teacher premiered, a former friend of Brian Jordan Alvarez, John Ebeling, accused him of sexual assault. The two friends had previously worked together on The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo. The allegations first came on Instagram from Ebeling before getting discussed further in a 2024 article with New York Magazine.

Ebeling compared his dynamic with Alvarez to that of the Netflix show Baby Reindeer. He claimed the sexual assault occurred during the shooting of an episode in 2016 and filed a sexual assault report with the Los Angeles Police Department. Brian Jordan Alvarez denied the allegations and said via a spokesperson “all interactions with Ebeling were always entirely consensual”.

Two months after the New York Times story broke, FX renewed season two of English Teacher. Regarding the allegations against Brian Jordan Alvarez, the channel stated: “We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The second season of English Teacher premiered in September 2025 – and unlike the first, it was released in one big batch.

