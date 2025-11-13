The Tab
Explaining the new Twitter four digit PIN update to DMs – and how you can turn it all off

I speak for everybody when I say we didn’t want this

Harrison Brocklehurst | Trends

Since Elon Musk decided Twitter was now to be known as X, things have gone from bad to worse. I still maintain nobody calls it X. The latest update that X is rolling out on what was the once great Twitter however is arguably the worst yet, because there’s a major overhaul coming to Twitter DMs which is potentially seeing the messaging service replaced entirely by something called X Chat – and this is already rolling out in Beta form and people are extremely confused about what it all means and how they can turn off the update entirely. Here’s what you need to know about what’s happening to Twitter DMs in the new update and if you can turn off the PIN requiring update. For now of course, because you know in the Musk era things are changing on a bloody dime.

What’s actually happening!?

It’s all rolling out now, but if you’ve been hit by the beta of X Chat here’s a handy list of all the changes coming to Twitter DMs so you know what to brace yourself for.

• Requires users to make a passcode

• Users can add multiple reactions on a single message

• Edit option gone

• Voice memos gone

• New members cannot be added to groupchats unless a new “encrypted” chat is made

• Messages categorised by tabs including ‘Unread’ and ‘Groups’

• Shared tweets/media can now take up majority of screen (depending on size)

• Groupchat names cannot be changed – awful news I have to say.

• End-to-End encryption

• New layout

There is apparently a way to turn it off

To turn off the Twitter DMs update and avoid X Chat, Grok (Twitter AI) actually advises how to dodge it. Although it feels like a temporary fix to what will eventually be compulsory.

After a user asked how they can dodge the new update, Grok gave the following instructions.

“1. Log out of your X account completely.
2. Log back in—this often resets the encryption keys and skips the prompt.
3. If it persists, avoid tapping into the Chat tab, or go to Settings > Privacy and safety > Direct Messages and toggle off any beta features if available. If that doesn’t work, it’s a beta rollout—feedback noted, I’ll pass it to the X team.”

So this might help for now but doesn’t look like a longterm solution for dodging it all!

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

