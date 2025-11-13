4 hours ago

Tab Tunes: The First Edition

Have you been struck by Week 5 blues? Sick of listening to the same 6 songs on your walk to Sidge? Do you have a personal vendetta against your Spotify DJ for failing to give you any decent new song recommendations? Then I have the perfect solution – in the form of a playlist! I’ve tried to make it as interesting as possible, including songs from a range of genres, time periods and (for the sake of my MML heart) in different languages. As a disclaimer, I know not every song will be to everyone’s taste. My main hope is that you’ll find at least one new song to enjoy and bring a little novelty into your playlist! Don’t worry about having to look up each song – I’ve attached the entire playlist below.

Song 1 – ‘Pink Elephants’ by Alfreda

Starting off strong with the recently released ‘Pink Elephants’ by Alfreda. A really fun tune which reminds me a little of the Last Dinner Party and Chappell Roan. I’m also really obsessed with the way she says the line ‘schooool bully’.

Song 2 – ‘Песня о друге’ by Владимир Высоцкий

Moving back in time to Soviet Russia, here’s a tune from a 1969 Soviet film about mountaineering – Vladimir Vysotky’s ‘Песня о друге’ ( Pesnia o druge) . The song title translates to ‘song about a friend’ and it’s all about leaning on your friends for support. Very sage advice if you’re currently struggling with week 5 blues!

Song 3 – ‘Somebody Got Lost In A Storm’ by Joan Baez

The next song keeps us in the 1960s – Joan Baez’s ‘Somebody Got Lost In A Storm’’. This year I’ve been listening to a lot of Baez and Dylan, especially now in the autumn months. I’m normally not the greatest fan of live music recordings, but the gentle echo of the crowd singing along with Joan gives me goosebumps every time I listen.

Song 4 – ‘Without You’ by Harry Nilsson

A slightly melancholy song next: ‘Without You’ by Harry Nilsson. I love Harry Nilsson’s other music (mainly because it features in the best film ever made, You’ve Got Mail ) and I fell in love with this song when I heard it for the first time a few weeks ago. If you are ever in need of some free therapy, screaming out the chorus provides a much needed release!

Song 5 – ‘Berghain’ by ROSALIA, Bjork and Yves Tumor

Another genre shift incoming with the newly released ‘Berghain’ by ROSALIA, Bjork, and Yves Tumor. I’m obsessed with how dramatic this song is, as well as the use of orchestral backing. Would highly recommend listening with the volume all the way up for this one!

Song 6 – ‘Voices of Autumn’ by Jackson Hill

I thought I’d follow with a fully choral piece – Jackson Hill’s ‘Voices of Autumn’. I’m a big fan of slightly ominous choral music, so this went straight to my playlist when I first heard it. Composed in 1982, the song draws inspiration from Japanese court music and Buddhist chants.

Song 7 – ‘Trance-Sylvania’ by Andrei Rublev

Another genre switch to self-described ‘goth techno’ with Andrei Rublev’s ‘Trance-Sylvania’, released last October. I love the fusion of organ and techno beats, and am fascinated by the Romanian artist’s name – a reference to a famous medieval icon painter. (If you have a spare four hours and a love for weird films, I would highly recommend watching the Soviet film about him, available with subtitles free on Youtube.)

Song 8 – ‘Patricia’ by American Patrol Orchestra

Moving onto something a little lighter with ‘Patricia’ by the American Patrol Orchestra. Recently, I’ve been listening to a lot of instrumental jazz as I work – it makes the pressing essay deadlines feel a lot less terrifying.

Song 9 – ‘Away With The Fairies’ by Ruby Roberts

We return to the realm of pop with Ruby Roberts’ latest single, ‘Away with the Fairies’. I love all of Ruby Roberts’ songs (slight flex: I was listening to her when she had zero monthly listeners, right after she released her first song) – they all feel so fun and whimsical, and this song is no exception.

Song 10 – ‘Indian Summer’ by Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Another time jump back to the 60s and 70s with Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra’s ‘Indian Summer’. Although any hints of summer’s warmth have now completely vanished from the weather, this song always transports me back to those beautiful, essay-free summer days.

Song 11 – ‘Sheila-Ki-Jawani’ by Sunidhii Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani and Vishal Shekhar

Our penultimate song is ‘Sheila-Ki-Jawani’ – another upbeat song to help battle away that week 5 sense of inescapable doom. I don’t listen to enough of the Bollywood genre, so I’m very grateful to my friend for recommending this song to me!

Song 12 – ‘Cargo Cult – Finale del Film’ by Riz Ortolani and Nino Oliviero