Review: Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Accidental Death of an Anarchist certainly leans into the absurdity of its source material

3 hours ago

Described on the ADC website as a “farcical re-enactment of the interrogation-gone-wrong of an anarchist”, Accidental Death of an Anarchist certainly leans into the absurdity of its source material. Based on the true story of the death of Guiseppe Pinelli, this production hinges on Rob Monteiro’s performance as a manic seeking to learn the truth about a political anarchist’s death in police custody.

From the outset, Monteiro’s characterisation was the focal point of the play, with the actor positioned in the foreground of the stage as the audience filed in. When the performance began, the fast pace of Monteiro’s speech set the precedent for the tone of the performance – quick, confusing, and at certain points overwhelming.

Though the rapidity of the play’s speech was certainly impressive, at certain points the performance I felt the performance became over reliant on its fast pace. And even this pace became a little tiresome towards the end, as the plot became more and more convoluted.

The minimal sound and lighting design certainly highlighted the cast’s acting performances, with the interrogative lighting setting the scene of the police station well. However, the stripped-back nature of the performance emphasising the acting performances meant there was little room for error.

Ultimately, the emphasis on the acting performances fell somewhat flat towards the end of both acts, as the plot was driven mainly by dialogic exchanges, which came at a faster and faster pace. However, a standout performer in the cast was Eva de Vincenzi, who utilised physical comedy very efficiently in her portrayal of Inspector Pissani. Fellow police officers Akshit Ahuja, Sylvester Bloggs and Noah Dryden and journalist Lexie Graham rounded out this ensemble, with each performer’s characterisation complementing the others’ well.

The aspects of physical comedy were an all-round strength of the performance, with Monteiro’s production of a tape measure to measure the police officers’ “long faces” garnering a chuckle from audience members.

Nevertheless, the blatantly political turn of the climax of the play emphasising that “scandal is the fertiliser of democracy” came slightly too late in the performance, which had a few too many plot twists to keep the audience engaged right to the end.

Overall, Accidental Death of an Antichrist is characterised by strong performances from the cast. However, the emphasis on the chaotic tone and the introduction of numerous plot twists arguably leaves the audience feeling a little lost and overwhelmed.

3/5

Accidental Death of the Anarchist is showing from 11th November-15th November at Corpus Playroom, 7pm. Grab your tickets here!

Feature Image Credit: Adam Choudhury