Review: Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Accidental Death of an Anarchist certainly leans into the absurdity of its source material

Leah Whiting

Described on the ADC website as a “farcical re-enactment of the interrogation-gone-wrong of an anarchist”, Accidental Death of an Anarchist certainly leans into the absurdity of its source material. Based on the true story of the death of Guiseppe Pinelli, this production hinges on Rob Monteiro’s performance as a manic seeking to learn the truth about a political anarchist’s death in police custody.

From the outset, Monteiro’s characterisation was the focal point of the play, with the actor positioned in the foreground of the stage as the audience filed in. When the performance began, the fast pace of Monteiro’s speech set the precedent for the tone of the performance – quick, confusing, and at certain points overwhelming.

Rob Monteiro starred as the maniac (Image Credit: Adam Choudhury)

Though the rapidity of the play’s speech was certainly impressive, at certain points the performance I felt the performance became over reliant on its fast pace. And even this pace became a little tiresome towards the end, as the plot became more and more convoluted.

The minimal sound and lighting design certainly highlighted the cast’s acting performances, with the interrogative lighting setting the scene of the police station well. However, the stripped-back nature of the performance emphasising the acting performances meant there was little room for error.

Bloggs, de Vincenzi and Monteiro had good chemistry throughout (Image Credit: Adam Choudhury)

Ultimately, the emphasis on the acting performances fell somewhat flat towards the end of both acts, as the plot was driven mainly by dialogic exchanges, which came at a faster and faster pace. However, a standout performer in the cast was Eva de Vincenzi, who utilised physical comedy very efficiently in her portrayal of Inspector Pissani. Fellow police officers Akshit Ahuja, Sylvester Bloggs and Noah Dryden and journalist Lexie Graham rounded out this ensemble, with each performer’s characterisation complementing the others’ well.

The aspects of physical comedy were an all-round strength of the performance, with Monteiro’s production of a tape measure to measure the police officers’ “long faces” garnering a chuckle from audience members.

The cast’s use of props was certainly a welcome addition (Image Credit: Adam Choudhury)

Nevertheless, the blatantly political turn of the climax of the play emphasising that “scandal is the fertiliser of democracy” came slightly too late in the performance, which had a few too many plot twists to keep the audience engaged right to the end.

Overall, Accidental Death of an Antichrist is characterised by strong performances from the cast. However, the emphasis on the chaotic tone and the introduction of numerous plot twists arguably leaves the audience feeling a little lost and overwhelmed.

3/5

Accidental Death of the Anarchist is showing from 11th November-15th November at Corpus Playroom, 7pm. Grab your tickets here!

Feature Image Credit: Adam Choudhury

Leah Whiting
How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

