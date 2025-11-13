The Tab

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

Jamie Calder | News

Police Scotland is appealing for informatin from the public following a robbery on Crichton Street, part of the University of Edinburgh’s main campus.

At around 4.10am on Wednesday, November 12th, a woman approached another woman and threatened her with a knife before fleeing the scene with the victim’s handbag.

She was later caught on CCTV with a man on nearby Nicolson Street, where the pair approached a couple and the police suspect attempted to rob them.

The attempted robbery has not yet been reported to the police, but officers are appealing to the couple and a member of the public who intervened in the incident to come forward to support the case.

Detective Sergeant Mike Campbell said: “Although the victim of the robbery on Crichton Street was not injured, this was a frightening incident and we’re following a positive line of enquiry in identifying the suspects.

“We’re aware from enquiries carried out, the suspect met with a man and may have gone on to commit a further attempted robbery.

“I’d appeal to the victims of that incident to come forward. I’d also ask the member of the public who stepped in to help to contact police, as they may have vital information.”

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0320 of 12 November 2025. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Featured image via Google Maps

Jamie Calder | News
