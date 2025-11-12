The Tab

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

Jamie Calder | News

A large emergency services response was seen around the Cowgate area of Edinburgh around 2.20pm this afternoon.

Police cordons had been set up around Cowgate and a portion of Southbridge, with officers seen at the perimeter diverting traffic and pedestrians from the scene.

Several vehicles from the police, fire and ambulance services were seen on Cowgate at the base of Blair Street and Niddry Street, nearby popular pubs OX184, Pilgrim and Bar 50.

The cordon stretched from outside Edinburgh University student accomodation College Wynd to Blackfriars Street, near to accomodation Robertson’s Close.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown, but a witness reportedly told Edinburgh Evening News that items were “being thrown into the middle of the street”, prompting a large emergency response.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told Edinburgh Live: “We received a call at 2.19pm to respond to an incident at the Cowgate, Edinburgh.

“Three appliances and one height appliance were sent to the scene.

“Crews left the incident at 3.10pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

Jamie Calder | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

‘Don’t be a space hog’: Outcome of library seat saving crackdown revealed

Edinburgh University and College Union to take three days of strike action

Update: Edinburgh University Main Library reopens after plumbing issue

Latest

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced