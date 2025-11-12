Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

2 hours ago

A large emergency services response was seen around the Cowgate area of Edinburgh around 2.20pm this afternoon.

Police cordons had been set up around Cowgate and a portion of Southbridge, with officers seen at the perimeter diverting traffic and pedestrians from the scene.

Several vehicles from the police, fire and ambulance services were seen on Cowgate at the base of Blair Street and Niddry Street, nearby popular pubs OX184, Pilgrim and Bar 50.

The cordon stretched from outside Edinburgh University student accomodation College Wynd to Blackfriars Street, near to accomodation Robertson’s Close.

The exact nature of the incident is unknown, but a witness reportedly told Edinburgh Evening News that items were “being thrown into the middle of the street”, prompting a large emergency response.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told Edinburgh Live: “We received a call at 2.19pm to respond to an incident at the Cowgate, Edinburgh.

“Three appliances and one height appliance were sent to the scene.

“Crews left the incident at 3.10pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

This article will be updated when new information becomes available.