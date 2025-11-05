The Tab

Students left frustrated as Edinburgh University’s 24/7 Main Library closes after plumbing issue

The University of Edinburgh’s Main Library closed at seven this evening

Jamie Calder | News

The University of Edinburgh closed its Main Library early this evening due to a plumbing issue.

The library, which is generally open 24 hours, closed around seven o’clock this evening.

Students were notified around an hour earlier that running water was not working on the property.

Students were given a 15 minute window to pack up their belongings before the library closed. Waves of students were quickly seen leaving the building.

The decision left students frustrated, particularly as the closure comes amid mid-term and exam preparation season for many.

Students were told to pack up their belongings and leave the building

The announcement, which was made over the library’s speaker system, was met with confusion and annoyance, Emma, a fourth year Geography student preparing an essay for an upcoming submission expressed her confusion with The Tab Edinburgh, saying: “all because of no water?”

Her friend, Maisy, preparing for the same assignment said: “we have to be kidding”.

When asked about the loss of running water around 5:45pm, a library member of staff told The Tab that a plumber had been called and was due to arrive this evening.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson told The Tab Edinburgh: “Due to a water supply issue, the Main Library was closed tonight from 7pm. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update students and staff as soon as it reopens.”

UK regulations, like the Health and Safety Act, require adequate running water supplies for toilet facilities, hand washing and drinking, if incidents occur that mean this is not possible, buildings may be required to close. Similar regulations are in place for fire safety about access to a mains water supply.

The Library Cafe also stopped serving hot food, apart from soup, and were unable to make hot drinks when the water supply stopped, however were able to remain open until the building closed for cold drinks and packaged food.

The university confirmed that updates will be posted on the Main Library’s website. This article will also be updated when new information is available.

