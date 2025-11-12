Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

2 hours ago

An update has been given on the investigation into the death of a man on Cowgate, after a “severed head” was found in the city centre last year.

The man was identified as Michael Leneghan, who died after being struck by a bus and suffering catastrophic injuries.

Police Scotland concluded its enquiries into the incident earlier this year, with the procurator fiscal saying “no further action” would be taken.

74-year-old Mr Leneghan was walking in Cowgate when he was struck by a single-decker bus, a private coach, on the evening of 2nd November last year.

Images and videos from the scene circulated widely on social media following the incident, despite police warnings against sharing the content.

Officers also cautioned against speculation over the cause and nature of Mr Leneghan’s death.

In a report to the local authority, police said the road and footpath layout were “not contributing factors to the incident.”

Campaigners have repeatedly called for the street to be completely closed off to traffic, or further restrictions to be implemented.