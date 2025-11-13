The Tab
Everyone on Twitter is brutally slamming Apple’s new iPhone Pocket for its wild price and design

‘$230 for a cut up sock’

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Apple is known for releasing very pricey yet sometimes impractical products, and it has now released the iPhone Pocket, a small knitted bag for carrying an iPhone and other small items, which people are slamming hard.

The iPhone Pocket is a collaboration with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake, known for its pleated clothing and previously linked to Steve Jobs’ famous black turtleneck. It is made from a stretchy 3D-knitted fabric, which Apple says was inspired by “a piece of cloth.” It comes in two styles: A short strap in eight colours, and a long strap in three. The bag can be carried in the hand, over the body, or attached to another bag.

People are slamming it over its sky-high price and lack of functionality

Now, people on Twitter are being really brutal about the price of a product that looks like “a cut-up sock.” The short strap costs a whopping £139.95 and the long strap is an eye-watering £219.95 in the UK.

One person wrote on Twitter, “$230 for a cut up sock.” While another said, “No zip, no structure and considering how many thefts of iPhones there are these days… no security?”

Some people also joked about the design, posting comparisons to Borat’s bright green mankini. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee called it a “litmus test.” He wrote, “This feels like a litmus test for people who will buy/defend anything Apple releases.”

The Pocket has no zip and a soft, unstructured shape, which gives very little protection for an iPhone. Some worry phones could easily fall out or be stolen. It feels more like a fashion statement than a practical product.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra told the BBC that the high price is about “form, branding and exclusivity” rather than function.

Apple says the overly expensive iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition accessory. It will be available from 14 November at select Apple Stores and online in countries including the UK, US, Japan, France, Greater China, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea.

