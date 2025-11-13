The Tab

These surprising behind the scenes pictures show what MAFS UK 2025 was *really* like

It’s not as it seemed

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

MAFS UK is full of drama, drama and more drama, but it’s not actually like that in real life. A bunch of the cast members have shared behind the scenes pics from the 2025 series that show what life was really like during the experiment, and it’s very different to what we see on screen.

The show is obviously produced for our entertainment, so they focus on the arguments, couple swaps and issues in their relationships, but there’s a lot more that goes on behind closed doors. In reality, the beef is only a really small part of the experiment, even though that’s all we see on TV.

From group nights out to endless laughs, here’s a surprising look at what MAFS UK 2025 was *really* like behind the cameras.

The MAFS UK 2025 cast have posted loads of behind the scenes pics

Rebecca has posted a bunch of behind the scenes pics and one of them shows the girls on a day out at Boxpark. Even Sarah is there, so they clearly all got along, but the show made it out like she wasn’t really friends with the other girls. Others show her and Bailey going out for lunch and messing around in the gym with Ashley.

She also posted some photos from her partner swap with Leo, showing them going clay pigeon shooting, drinking lots of cocktails, playing with a puppy and falling in a bush. Rebecca said she “tried to do everything I could to bring Leo’s confidence back” and “understood the assignment”.

Leigh has posted some MAFS UK 2025 behind the scenes pictures too. In one of them, the whole cast are all posing together wearing s**t shirts during the retreat. So, the retreat wasn’t actually as full of drama as it seemed.

She also posted a video with Ashley, Grace, Steven and Nelly where they were doing the tortilla challenge. Basically, it consists of slapping each other round the face with a tortilla wrap, and endlessly laughing about it.

Plus, the bride shared some photos from the final dinner party, posing for selfies with loads of the other cast members and the MAFS crew. They’re all smiling, clearly having a great time.

One video from Leisha shows her on a night out with Keye and Abi as they “leave the husbands at home” and “go out to play”. It turns out, they do actually have a lot of fun when the cameras aren’t rolling.

It’s obvious from all these photos that they made some really great friendships during the experiment, and it really wasn’t all doom and gloom and shouting at each other at dinner parties.

