Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

5 hours ago

For various reasons ranging from safety to keeping the drama on-screen, the brides and grooms taking part in MAFS UK are forced to follow stringent rules – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few criminals in this year’s cast.

In a new interview, MAFS bride Leah revealed three specific moments that landed her in the producers’ bad books. Naughty naughty.

“I think I was on warning three. I broke my curfew, we went out to Canary Wharf we all got b*llocked for that,” she revealed to Heat.

Strike number two came when producers discovered her burner phone, and no, Leah is not the chicest drug dealer you’ve ever met. Instead, cast members allegedly used burner phones to communicate with the outside world.

“Also, someone snitched that I had a burner phone so my room got raided,” she said. “Everyone has burner phones [in the experiment] – like a Nokia.”

Those rule breaks came after an even worse one during the first week, when the cast were found to be partying in Leigh and Leah’s bedroom.

“During the first week I invited everyone back to our apartment for a party and we weren’t allowed to do that,” she added. “So everyone is hiding behind the curtains and stuff when the security came.”

The MAFS rules prohibit the cast from congregating in large groups

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the rule-breaking party, with Julia-Ruth and Keye earlier revealing the week-one bash to Heat.

“There was this one night when we all went to Leigh and Leah’s room and I think you’re only allowed to have a certain amount of people in a room at a time because of space,” Julia-Ruth explained.

“We all managed to get into Leigh and Leah’s room and because it was curfew the producers were like, ‘Guys you’ve got filming early tomorrow, you’ve got to go to sleep’ but everyone hid into cupboards, closets, under tables, in the curtains, out on the balcony.”

According to Keye, security essentially ushered them off to bed like defiant children.

“Security came in and were like, ‘You’ve got to go to bed’. We were a naughty bunch, it was fun,” he added. “We loved a good house party.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Canva