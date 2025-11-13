The Tab
Leah MAFS

Omg, Leah got ‘b*llocked’ by producers for these three MAFS moments we didn’t get to see

‘My room got raided’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

For various reasons ranging from safety to keeping the drama on-screen, the brides and grooms taking part in MAFS UK are forced to follow stringent rules – but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few criminals in this year’s cast.

In a new interview, MAFS bride Leah revealed three specific moments that landed her in the producers’ bad books. Naughty naughty.

“I think I was on warning three. I broke my curfew, we went out to Canary Wharf we all got b*llocked for that,” she revealed to Heat.

Strike number two came when producers discovered her burner phone, and no, Leah is not the chicest drug dealer you’ve ever met. Instead, cast members allegedly used burner phones to communicate with the outside world.

MAFS

Credit: Channel 4

“Also, someone snitched that I had a burner phone so my room got raided,” she said. “Everyone has burner phones [in the experiment] – like a Nokia.”

Those rule breaks came after an even worse one during the first week, when the cast were found to be partying in Leigh and Leah’s bedroom.

“During the first week I invited everyone back to our apartment for a party and we weren’t allowed to do that,” she added. “So everyone is hiding behind the curtains and stuff when the security came.”

The MAFS rules prohibit the cast from congregating in large groups

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the rule-breaking party, with Julia-Ruth and Keye earlier revealing the week-one bash to Heat.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

“There was this one night when we all went to Leigh and Leah’s room and I think you’re only allowed to have a certain amount of people in a room at a time because of space,” Julia-Ruth explained.

@heatworlduk

So it turns out the MAFS commitment ceremonies and dinner parties take HOURS to film 😳 #mafs #mafsuk #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightuk

♬ original sound – heatworld – heatworld

“We all managed to get into Leigh and Leah’s room and because it was curfew the producers were like, ‘Guys you’ve got filming early tomorrow, you’ve got to go to sleep’ but everyone hid into cupboards, closets, under tables, in the curtains, out on the balcony.”

According to Keye, security essentially ushered them off to bed like defiant children.

“Security came in and were like, ‘You’ve got to go to bed’. We were a naughty bunch, it was fun,” he added. “We loved a good house party.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Canva

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Um, apparently one of the MAFS UK 2025 grooms slept with a friend of April’s?!

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

mafs uk joe julia-ruth and steven

Julia-Ruth’s odd defence for telling the MAFS cast about Steven but not her fling with Joe

Latest

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife