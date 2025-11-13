How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

31 mins ago

It’s midterm season. You’re running on caffeine, cortisol, and the faint hope that your seminar tutor might give you an extension out of pity. The library is your new postcode, your laptop fan is screaming for help, and your love life is decomposing somewhere between your lecture notes and your to-do list.

But who says romance can’t bloom between overdue books and mutual despair? Here’s your highly scientific, definitely effective guide to flirting without leaving the library.

1. The eye contact olympics

It starts with a glance. Then another. Then a third that lasts a second too long and now you’re basically engaged. Master the art of that “accidental” look across the study desks — the one that says I might be dying inside but I still have cheekbones.

If you lock eyes three times in a row, that’s fate. Or maybe you just sit opposite each other. Either way, it’s something.

Bonus points if it happens on level 3 of the library — everyone knows that’s where the academic hotties migrate when level 2 is too loud.

2. The power (outlet) move

There’s one plug left. You see it. They see it. The air is thick with tension — and a faint whiff of panic. You could walk away, but this is fate in USB-C form. Slide in with, “Mind if I share?” and a smile that could power the building on its own.

If they say yes, congrats — you’re now in a legally binding situationship.

If you’re feeling brave, try it in the Level 4 silent zone — nothing says tension like whisper-flirting under the fluorescent lights.

3. Stationery seduction

Drop your pen. Not your ugly biro — your nice pen. Watch them pick it up. Make eye contact. Say, “You’re a lifesaver,” with just enough exhaustion to be relatable but not enough to look unhinged.

Advanced move: borrow a highlighter you don’t need. That’s academic foreplay.

Extra seductive if your pen drops somewhere between the linguistics section and the broken water fountain.

4. Flirt via post-it

Old-school romance meets revision panic. Scribble something like, “If we both survive this essay, drinks?” and stick it discreetly to their desk when you leave. It’s mysterious, low effort, and if they don’t respond — pretend it was a social experiment.

5. Subtle flex, not a flex bomb

No one likes the person who monologues about their dissertation “just for fun.” Instead, humble-brag with care. Drop in phrases like “I’ve been in here since 9am” or “I’m citing Foucault again, send help.”

It says I’m smart, tired, and emotionally available. Which, let’s be honest, is hot. Nothing says “date me” like mild academic burnout and a hint of intellectual superiority.

6. The coffee run gambit

You’re heading for your fourth £3 flat white anyway — might as well ask if they want one. Even if they say no, they’ll remember your face as the caffeine angel who offered. And if they say yes, that’s a date with extra foam.

Bonus tip: If you really want to impress, bring it back from Tinderbox without spilling — that’s true commitment.

7. Trauma bonding 101

There’s no faster way to someone’s heart than mutual suffering. Exchange a knowing look in the printer queue. Whisper, “We’re actually thriving.” Laugh. Cry. Fall in love over your mutual collapse. Especially when you’re both watching the printer jam for the third time this week — solidarity is sexy.

8. Don’t overdo it

Confidence = good. Chaos = bad. Don’t start following them to the lift or timing your breaks to theirs. Keep it light, friendly, and only mildly unhinged. You want “mysterious library crush,” not “campus security report.” This is Hillhead, not Love Island. Chill.

9. Insta or it didn’t happen

If all goes well and you’ve shared a few laughs over your mutual mental breakdowns, shoot your shot. “Hey, what’s your Insta?” works better than a dissertation-length declaration. Because nothing says modern romance like stalking someone’s highlight reels while pretending to read your course reader.

Final thoughts

You might not get a First, but if you manage a library crush who knows your star sign and your citation style, that’s a win. Because sometimes, between the essays and existential dread, love deserves a quiet corner too. Even if that corner smells faintly of Pret sandwiches and panic.