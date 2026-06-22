Jeremy reveals whether there will be season six of Clarkson’s Farm following cancer diagnosis

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The final episode in season five of Clarkson’s Farm left viewers on edge for the future of the TV series, after Jeremy revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Many viewers wondered whether the health condition would mean early retirement for Jeremy and the end of Clarkson’s Farm.

However, Jeremy has taken to Instagram to confirm whether season six of Clarkson’s Farm will go ahead.

Clarkson’s Farm season five ended on a cliffhanger of Jeremy’s diagnosis

At the end of Clarkson’s Farm season five, Jeremy announced his diagnosis with cancer

In the latest episode, while lying in a hospital bed, he expressed uncertainty for the future of the show, saying: “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

He told viewers: “If this is all successful, I’ll see you in season six,” but added: “If it isn’t, I won’t.”

This ambiguous ending left fans with uncertainty over whether the series will continue, or if this would be the final Clarkson’s Farm episode.

Jeremy shared health updates and addressed season six questions

Over the weekend, Jeremy posted on Instagram, updating his supporters on his current health.

In the video, Jeremy expressed he was “fine” as he explained: “Doctors caught the prostate cancer early.”

The return of Clarkson’s Frame for season six was confirmed hours after his health update, via a shared post with Prime Video UK and Jeremy’s official Instagram account

The video revealed the highly anticipated season six of Clarkson’s Farm is “currently being filmed” and “in production.”

When will season six of Clarkson’s Farm be released?

While there has been no official announcement for when season six of Clarkson’s Farm will come out, there are rumours.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Clarkson’s Farm will be released as of summer 2027.

However, in light of Jeremy’s cancer, there may be some delays.

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Feature image via Amazon Prime