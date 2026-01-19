Want to write for The Nottingham Tab? We’re recruiting!

Join us at The Playwright on Thursday 29th of January for our open meeting

We’re officially recruiting! This is an opportunity for all Nottingham students and freshers interested in journalism to give writing a go.

The Nottingham Tab is a local branch of a national media outlet, The Tab, that covers everything from student life to local news in your city, and we’re looking for new writers to join the team.

Not sure how to start? Have no experience? No problem. Come along to our open meeting to meet our team of editors on Thursday 29th January at 5pm in The Playwright (opposite Trent Campus). Just look for our editors in white t-shirts!

You’ll get to hang out with likeminded students, meet the fabulous Notts Tab team, and be shown how the publication process works. Plus, there’ll be lots of potential articles for you to get stuck into. There’s no commitment required either – just drop in for a chat and ask any questions you might have.

No prior experience is needed, as most of our team had never written before joining. The editors will help you every step of the way to getting your articles published online, and we also receive assistance from experienced journalists at The Tab HQ.

We take writers from both the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent, with members of our editorial team being from both universities. It’s a great opportunity to make friends and find connections in the journalism industry.

What can I write, and how much is expected of me?

You can write as much or as little as you like, with up for grabs commissions coming out every week, or, if you’re feeling extra creative, you can pitch your own ideas.

We encourage originality and would love to include topics you care about. The only caveat is that it must be relevant to Nottingham student news, so that our page is the place to be for all the Notts news and guides.

Commissions range from feature articles with tips for nights out to hard-hitting news, meaning there’s something for everyone. Not sure if writing is for you? You can help out our media editors with TikToks, reels and memes instead.

There’s no commitment either. Planned a night out or got a full week of lectures? Don’t worry, there’s no pressure to take up commissions – you choose the ones you fancy with no strict deadlines unless you’re covering breaking news.

Here’s an example of some of the fun features you might cover:

More into the hard-hitting news? Here’s what you might like to cover instead:

Why should you join us?

You’ll be part of a national team, supported by our team of editors to write articles on just about any topic you want. You’ll also be the first to know about local news while gaining connections and opportunities within the journalism world.

We work closely with The Tab HQ in London, run by full-time journalists who offer great advice with their years of experience. The Assistant Editors at HQ even started on their university’s writing teams, too, so they’ve been in the same position as us.

Plus your CV will thank you. We all know how competitive grad life can be, so having this experience on your CV can give you that extra boost in future applications. As you gain experience writing for our Nottingham branch, there will also be chances to write for our national page and upgrade your writing portfolio even further.

Finally, and no promises here, but you might even get the inside scoop on upcoming events in Nottingham, with one of our editors recently being asked to cover the recent Nottingham Aldi Lewis Capaldi pop-up concert.

If we’ve won you over already, you can fill out our quick form here to be added to our Facebook writers group chat.

Can’t make it? Message us on Instagram and we’ll be happy to help.

See you all soon!

Featured image credit via Unsplash