They’re already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

2 hours ago

If you were hoping to get your hands on that viral bear cup at Starbucks in the UK, I’ve got bad news because people are saying it’s already sold out everywhere.

Apparently, people were queuing outside stores up and down the country at 5.30am this morning. Yes, 5.30am. To get their hands on the piece of gold dust. Now, people are already listing them on Vinted for £150. There’s even one on eBay for £650!

People are saying UK stores only got a few of the Bearista cups in, so the drop was super exclusive, and they were sold out before some stores even opened. So, is Starbucks restocking the adorable teddy bear cups? Here’s the lowdown.

@StarbucksUK the teddy bear cup was out today, so I went to my nearest Starbucks for opening this morning to get told they sold out before opening. How is this even possible? This is unfair!! I’m trying to get my hands on one but I’ve had no luck!!! 😡 — ❤Ashl3igh❤ (@ashleigh21w) January 15, 2026

So, is Starbucks restocking those viral bear cups in the UK?!

Right now, Starbucks hasn’t announced any plans for a restock. The announcement post they shared on Instagram says “while stocks last” which is basically code for “when it’s gone, it’s gone”. Boooo!

They even introduced a one cup per person rule this time after the cup caused chaos across America. Starbucks said: “The one you’ve all been waiting for 🥹 get your paws on the Bearista cup in store today! 🧸🏃 T&C’s apply. One Bearista Cup per customer only. While stocks last.”

It didn’t work though, because the adorable glass cup which is shaped like a teddy bear still sold out in record time. The cup first launched in the US in November and people went absolutely crazy for it. Sadly, there was no restock in America, so there probably won’t be one here either.

Your chances of getting an official Starbucks one are probably zero, unless you’re willing to pay the extortionate resale prices. But all hope is not lost. There are dupes on Amazon for £15 which are pretty much identical, just without the Starbucks logo on the hat. It’s not the same, but it will do.

For all those people who didn’t get a bear cup from Starbucks and don’t want to pay the £125 people are already asking for online… …you can get them from Amazon for £15 and it’ll be with you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iTQLZh0o22 — Dan Richards (@brummy_dan) January 15, 2026

Featured image by: Starbucks