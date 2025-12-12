The absolute worst day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

It’s a Thursday morning, you wake up instantly reminded that you took it way too far in Daisy’s the night before. Your phone is flooded with messages from your friends asking, “what happened to you?” and “are you alive?”. You wake up in a hot flush, feeling dehydrated. The sunlight is aggressively shining through your broken blinds. You check the time; you decide to go back to sleep until you have to get up for your 11 am seminar. Suddenly, the fire alarm starts blaring.

You unwillingly drag yourself out of bed and stand outside in the freezing cold in your dressing gown, surrounded by the entirety of North Village, avoiding eye contact with everyone and attempting not to pass out from dehydration. Once you’re allowed to go back inside, you collapse into bed, and attempt to go back to sleep.

11.30am:

The next thing you know your alarms starts ringing, and you realise you slept through the first three. The U1 is leaving in 15 minutes, and today is the day you have to make it into your seminar, you’re giving a group presentation, you absolutely cannot miss it. You sprint out the door, only to realise halfway down the corridor you left your Ucard in your room. As you approach the bus stop the U1 drives off without you, the ultimate betrayal.

12pm:

You decide to stop by Senate House to get a coffee because you’re already late and the only thing that will lift your spirits is a caffeine fix. Once you get your hands on an overpriced iced oat latte you start walking hurriedly down Woodland Road to your seminar. Somehow, amidst all the chaos, you manage to trip in your UGGs, completely missing the pavement and spilling your coffee all over your new jumper. By the time you arrive to your seminar, you’re late, un-caffeinated, and out of breath.

The presentation was a complete disaster. Determined to salvage the day and be productive, you head to the ASS to get started on your essay. As you step inside you’re hit with the humid air, your forehead is instantly glistening with sweat as you’re pacing around the floors of the library. Miraculously, you spot a single free seat, the only one on the entire floor. You swiftly walk towards it, glad something is finally going right. Only for someone to swoop in at the last second and claim it. On the verge of a breakdown, you turn around and decide you will start your essay tomorrow.

2pm:

Defeated, you make your way to Sainsbury’s to treat yourself to your favourite meal deal. Unfortunately, it’s the lunchtime rush and every student in Bristol seems to have had the same idea. The shelves are looking bare and the only sandwich left is one singular soggy egg mayo. You give up and settle for a bag of crisps… until your card declines at the self-checkout.

Mortified, you open your bank app to see your officially in overdraft, a consequence of feeling generous and deciding to buy everyone a Jägerbomb at Daisy’s last night. As your try to leave discreetly, you bump into your situationship, who ignored your drunk messages last night. You exchange an awkward “hi”, as if they haven’t left you on delivered for 12 hours, and attempt move on with some dignity. When you get home, things get worse, you remember it’s your flatmates birthday tonight… and they insist on celebrating at the WG Grace.