Succession star dropped from agency and film after platforming and praising white supremacist

What’s that you hear, guys? I believe it may be the consequence of one’s actions. Succession star Dasha Nekrasova has been dropped from her agency and from her upcoming film after she and her podcast cohost Anna Khaciyan had white supremacist and far right mouthpiece Nick Fuentes platformed on their pod Red Scare. Red Scare has increasingly gone from a trolling, sardonic podcast representative of what’s known as the dirtbag left to a full on right wing pivot. Both the hosts are present on Twitter and have publicly stated their support for Donald Trump. Now though, they’re the latest target for “woke is back” after Dasha Nekrasova got dropped from agency and her next film for having Nick Fuentes on her podcast and the comments she made towards him.

Hang on, what!?

Red Scare used to be an edgy podcast that was for disillusioned leftists and was at the centre of a movement called the dirtbag left. But over time, Dasha Nekrasova and Anna Khaciyan evolved into being more right leaning and now the podcast is associated with the right. They often have controversial figures on. The podcast has had huge celebs like Lena Dunham, Elizabeth Olsen and Chloe Sevigny say they’ve listened to it. Notably, Charli XCX confirmed that her song Mean Girls on Brat was directly inspired by Dasha. Charli said in an interview at the time “I wouldn’t say I’m deeply invested in edgelord culture, but have I scanned the texts? Sure.”

Sydney Sweeney also confirmed that her character in season one of The White Lotus was inspired by the Red Scare hosts and that she was told to listen to it to perfect their vibe in her characterisation.

Nick Fuentes on the other hand, is a far right American political commentator who has been widely condemned for his views which have been compared to Nazi like, and most reputable platforms go nowhere near him. Louis Theroux has made a documentary on him. He’s the sort of character who if you have no clue who he is, I envy you.

In an October episode of Red Scare, Nick Fuentes was a guest. In the episode, Dasha described herself as a “big fan” of him and the trio made comments about Jewish people, Italians and Asians widely condemned as deeply offensive.

Dasha Nekrasova is facing the consequences big time

Dasha Nekrasova outside of Red Scare is best known for her recurring role in Succession. She was also recently in Celine Song’s film Materialists. She was set to star in the upcoming film Iconoclast – but she was dropped from it as well as from The Gersh Agency where she was represented following Fuentes’ appearance on Red Scare.

What’s she said about it?

Dasha is … notorious for her outspoken ways on Twitter. Since the backlash to platforming Fuentes, she has posted “god bless America”. She’s also reposted a post from Fuentes which showed Trump saying it was fine to interview Nick Fuentes. She then posted “Trump said it was fine to talk to Nick.”

She did also repost an article about the controversy so I guess it could also be a big trolling joke to her. Like everything else.

