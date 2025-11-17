The Tab

Candace Owens’ shocking anti-conservative blog resurfaces, from before she met Charlie Kirk

She’s changed so much

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Politics

Old Candace Owens blog posts from before she met Charlie Kirk, when she was a “liberal”, have been going viral across social media.

After dropping out of journalism school, Candace Owens became the CEO of a blog on a website called Degree 180. The blog covered everything from politics to lifestyle, and Candace was a regular writer from 2015 to 2016. All her articles are now gone, but archives accessed by Newsweek reveal her shocking old opinions.

Candace wrote a blog post in October 2015 called News Update: The Republican Party is led by the Mad Hatter. It criticised Donald Trump and the Republican party in general, a party she is now strongly in support of.

“The good news is, they will eventually die off (peacefully in their sleep, we hope), and then we can get right on with the OBVIOUS social change that needs to happen, IMMEDIATELY,” one blog post from Candace said.

There were other blog posts shared that criticised the conservative party, all now archived. Degree 180 has been inactive since the end of 2016. Candace’s viral “coming out” as a conservative video was posted on her YouTube channel less than a year later.

After a viral deep dive by Burt, people are also finding out that Candace dropped out of public school and went through homeschooling as a teenager due to racist abuse she experienced in Connecticut.

“They started by telling me they were going to kill me, ‘just because’ I was black,” she said at the time. “They warned me that if they found me at home, they were going to unload a bullet into the back of my head.”

Candace has since publicly backtracked on the severity of the bullying.

via Facebook

“It turned into this zoo, these kids were labelled publicly as racist. I’m not comfortable calling these kids racist, or any 14-year-old racist,” she said in a 2018 interview on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Candace Owens joined Turning Point USA as its Director of Urban Engagement, working alongside Charlie Kirk. The two shared a close bond, which Candace has talked about a lot after his passing, and she credits him as a strong influence on her political beliefs today.

The Tab has reached out to Candace Owens for comment.

