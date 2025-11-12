The Tab

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

I LEFT MY HOME

Francesca Eke | Trends

The internet is full of catchy little songs which have become vocal stims in their own right – and a new one is doing the rounds right now.

People on TikTok are (for some reason) dancing to song about a soldier leaving home – you’ll know the one. The lyrics “that’s the reason you left” are insanely catchy and have people strutting to its beat. It’s a bit weird – but quite satisfying.

Where’s the ‘that’s the reason you left’ TikTok sound from?

@_amoney8

AND THATS THE REASON YOU LEFT🇺🇸

♬ original sound – lead the way – lead the way

The “that’s the reason you left” TikTok sound is giving big military vibes – mainly because it’s meant to be sung by a soldier. The original song is called I Left My Home and was created by musician and social media personality Jonathan Michael Fleming and first went viral in 2021.

Jonathan has 2.8 million TikTok followers and has blown up after posting the cadence online, having posted it on YouTube two years ago.

@jonathanmichaelfleming

Legitimately no better feeling. 🪖 Song Name: I Left My Home Album: Cadences Volume 1 . . 🎧💿 All the cadences are available to listen to via hard copy CDs and are out on your favorite music service. You can find a Iink to all of the above on my profiIe. 👕 The shirt/hat I’m wearing and other merch are also available using the same Iink. #jonathanmichaelfleming #military #ilefymyhomecadence #militarycadence

♬ I Left My Home – Jonathan Michael Fleming

The start of the lyrics read: “Your daddy was home when you left

“Your momma was home when you left

“Your sister was home when you left

“Your brother was home when you left

“The dog was home when you left

“The cat was home when you left

“The fish was home when you left

“Your daddy, your momma, your sister, your brother

“The dog, the cat, the fish was home when you left

“And that’s the reason you left

“I left my home

“To join the army

“I left my home (I left my home)

“To join the army (to join the army)”

The viral sound cuts off after “I left my home” and the dances to it have been pretty inventive. Jonathan has stitched a few dances, blown away by the reaction to his song online. It is pretty catchy

Featured image via TikTok @_amoney8 @jonathanmichaelfleming

