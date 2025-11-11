The Tab

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

We all know students love a bargain

Freya Burberry

It’s almost the run-up to Christmas and everyone is saving for gifts, restaurants and festive nights out. It’s not cheap to hunt for a new pair of jeans or a costume for a social you’ll only wear once, so why not skimp out on clothes and save some cash? That means you’ll have some more spending room for a festive cocktail at Dusk or a loaded hot chocolate at York’s Christmas Market this year!

I went looking for the best charity shop route in York to make sure you can make the most of a trip into town to search for a new wardrobe. And hey, it all goes to a good cause!

Stop 01. Goodramgate

First up, Goodramgate. Anyone who has ever stepped foot in the city center, with charity shopping in mind, knows that Goodramgate is your best bet. Goodramgate has five different shops along the same stretch of road, meaning you can hop door-to-door. Shops stretch from the RSPCA right by the city walls to Mind just over from the York Roast Co. (Why not get a YorkyPud wrap whilst you’re at it?). Other shops include Oxfam, British Heart Foundation and Sue Ryder.

Stop 02. Colliergate

Next up is Colliergate. On the way to the next hotspot of charity stores, you can find the St. Leonard’s Hospice shop down this road. I once saw a group hunting in here for a charity shop social, so I think this is a great bet to find some hidden gems.

Stop 03. Fossgate

Fossgate was where I first began my York charity shop journey. As well as being full of quaint cafés and being home of Glasshouse’s famous YUZU Street Food, Fossgate is home to some great charity shops too. These include another St. Leonard’s Hospice as well as an Age UK shop. You can get some Insta-worthy photos of the river Foss through the bridge down Fossgate too (if it decides to stop being a bit green).

Stop 04. Walmgate

Finally, our last stop is Walmgate. There’s a British Red Cross shop just past Merchantgate, a perfect ending point to our whistle-stop tour. It’s also right by the bus stop in town to catch a quick ride home back to campus.

Bonus Stop: Coney Street

It isn’t exactly en-route, but if you’re around here anyway or fancy a quick detour for some extra hunting, Coney Street is home to yet another Mind store. The shop is situated right by Revs, too, so I’m sure you’ll know exactly where I’m talking about.

So if you want to build up your winter wardrobe or grab a cheeky deal on a new jacket, York has some amazing hidden gems. Charity shopping is always a bit of a gamble but you never know what you might find – good luck and happy hunting!

Freya Burberry
