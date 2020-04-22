Ranked: These are the TikTok users with the most followers

Basically, who you need to try and be like

Right now, everyone is getting into TikTok. We all want to know how to get famous and get loads of followers, or we’re just obsessed with sitting and watching the videos non-stop. But there are a select few who have seriously made it – those with millions of followers. The most followed person on TikTok has just reached the milestone of a huge 50 million followers – the success is real.

So who is the most followed person on TikTok? Here is a ranking of the 10 most followed users on the app and how many followers they each have.

10. Gilmher Croes (@gilmhercroes) – 26.3 million followers

The 10th most followed person on TikTok worldwide is Gilmher Croes, known on the app as Gil Croes. He posts mainly comedy videos and has had over 670 million likes. is The 26-year-old is from Aruba and reportedly attended the University of Aruba.

9. Faisal Shaikh (@mr_faisu_07) – 27.2 million followers

Faisal Shaikh is known as Mr. Faisu on TikTok. He is also an Indian model and influencer. He posts a lot of comedy lip-sync videos and has had over 1.6 billion likes.

8. Spencer X (@spencerx) – 28.4 million followers

Spencer X is best known for his beatboxing videos. The 28-year-old has collaborated with some huge names such as Alicia Keys and Sean Kingston.

7. Ariel Rebecca Martin (@babyariel) – 32.3 million followers

19-year-old Ariel Rebecca Martin is better known on TikTok as babyariel. She’s a singer and actress who started on musical.ly and has also been in the Disney movie Zombies 2.

6. Addison Rae Easterling (@addisonre) – 35.3 million followers

Addison Rae is 19-years-old and from Louisiana. She went to Louisiana State University and now has over 35 million TikTok followers. She mainly posts dance videos and she occasionally features some other famous faces in her videos such as James Charles and Jason Derulo.

5. Riyaz Afreen (@riyaz.14) – 36.2 million followers

17-year-old Riyaz is India’s biggest TikTok star. He posts mainly lip-sync videos and has gained over 1.6 billion likes on his videos.

4. TikTok’s official account (@TikTok) – 39.3 million followers

Yep, TikTok’s actual account has less followers than some other users. The TikTok main account posts videos about new app features, how to guides and the occasional video of inside their HQ.

3. Zach King (@zachking) – 41.5 million followers

Zach King is the most followed male user on TikTok. He’s best known for his “magic” and trick shot videos. He’s always having famous people feature in his videos. The 30-year-old is married to his wife Rachel and thought to have a net worth of around $3 million.

2. Loren Gray (@lorengray) – 42.4 million followers

Loren Gray is the second most followed person on TikTok. She’s a singer, signed to Virgin Records and Capitol Records. The 18-year-old American also has 19 million Instagram followers and sells her own merchandise. She’s already thought to be worth around $500,000.

1. Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio) – 50.2 million followers

Charli recently became the first TikTok user to gain over 50 million followers, making her the most followed person on TikTok. She posts mainly dance videos and was called the “reigning queen of TikTok” by New York Times, despite being only 15-years-old. She’s had over 3.3 billion likes across all of her videos.

All follower counts were correct at time of publication. For live stats on who is the most followed person on TikTok, see TikTok realtime here.

