Here’s what ‘hiplet’ means on TikTok as men start disgusting new trend that’s so toxic

3 hours ago

While you’ve been doomscrolling on TikTok this week, you’ve probably seen everyone talking about “hiplets,” and you don’t even want to know what the gross trend means. The grim new derogatory slang phrase was created by men just to shame women’s bodies, and it’s toxic as hell. This has to stop.

Here’s what ‘hiplet’ means on TikTok in toxic new trend

Men on TikTok have made “hiplet” a word that negatively describes women who have hip dips. The natural indentations that appear on the outer thighs, just below the hip bone, are a very normal part of human anatomy and bone structure, but they’re being horribly shamed on the app.

It’s not clear who actually started the trend, but there are loads of gross videos of men saying they don’t like women with “hiplets”. “You owe it to your kids to not reproduce with a hiplet,” one video says. Another adds: “You’re about to slay but you find out she been lying about her hiplet status this whole time.” Yeah, grim.

Someone else said “hiplets” always have a “lethal face card,” but they could “never date one”. Thankfully, women are clapping back at the disgusting trend in hordes.

“Why do men online constantly invent entire vocabularies just to degrade women,” someone said. “It’s fascinating how much effort goes into creating new ways to dehumanise women.” Others are making videos in response about how “beautiful” and “feminine” hip dips are.

Hip dips are formed by the space between the upper thigh bone and the top of the pelvis. Some are more prominent if the gap is bigger, and things like low body fat or lack of muscle can make them show more. They’re not something you can just get rid of. It’s a natural, normal, beautiful part of a woman’s anatomy.

I can’t believe it’s 2026 and men are still shaming women’s bodies. When will this stop?

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Featured image credit: TikTok