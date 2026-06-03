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Warwick uni student hospitalised after mistaking fabric freshener for water post-night out

Lukia Pardoe didn’t realise she drank the detergent until she noticed the empty bottle the next day

Ffion Williams | News
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A University of Warwick student was rushed to hospital as a result of drinking half a bottle of fabric freshener after a night out.

Lukia Pardoe, from Birmingham, mistook the detergent for water following a heavy night of drinking at a university leavers’ social.

She arrived home at 1am and reached for the bottle, unaware it was actually fabric refresher.

The student recalled how the liquid immediately burned her throat, but she blamed this discomfort on the hot pizza she had eaten before going to bed.

It was only the next morning when Lukia saw the empty cleaning product that she realised the horrific mistake.

She called 999 and was rushed to Warwick Hospital by her flatmate.

Lukia was given charcoal tabloids to help with ridding the toxins from her system.

Whilst she has mostly recovered, Lukia claims she still has “a chemical taste [in her mouth] and a lot of coughing”. She suffered from “quite bad stomach cramps” in the aftermath.

via Facebook

The student said: “I don’t actually know why [it was there]. I had gone back to my uni house after not being there for ages and I didn’t know what was on my desk.

“I went to sleep and there were three bottles on my desk, two of them were water and one was fabric freshener. I woke up at 3am and I was so thirsty because I had been drinking.

“I unscrewed what I thought was a water bottle. I thought I had burned my mouth on some pizza or something but it was just the chemicals.

“I had half of the bottle. I was still really drunk and I carried on drinking it. I just remember thinking this water tastes really bad.

“Throughout the night I must have gone downstairs to get about 10 more glasses of water. I must have been doing it to get the chemical taste out of my mouth.”

The hospital conducted blood tests and an ECG during which Lukia claimed the consultant could not stop laughing.

Medical staff reassured the student that she had eliminated most of the chemicals by continuing to consume water throughout the night.

Lukia has also seen the funny side of the debacle and uploaded a video online, which has since accumulated over 60,000 views.

She said: “I freaked out, I’ve never freaked out like that before. My family and friends keep laughing at me, I haven’t heard the end of it. I’m not going to keep anything like that on my desk again.

“It is a funny story. I’m very grateful nothing worse happened.”

Those commenting on Lukia’s post have equally found the episode amusing. One wrote: “How did you drink half a bottle, surely the first mouthful was rancid.”

She even got a reply from the cleaning product manufacturer, who claimed “We don’t recommend drinking the product.”

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Ffion Williams | News
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