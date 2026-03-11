The Tab
Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

There are currently 146 pages

Kieran Galpin | News

The Labour government has released the first batch of Peter Mandelson’s files, so here’s where they are, what they revealed, and what it showed about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

From December 2024 until September 2025, Peter Mandelson served as the ambassador to the US, a role he was ousted from once his historical relationship with Epstein came to light. MPs then demanded the release of his files, specifically the pages that related to the vetting process and what was known about his links to Epstein.

“The prime minister has taken responsibility for Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the United States,” Cabinet minister Darren Jones said in the Commons on Wednesday. “He has acknowledged it was a mistake and has apologised.”

Although heavily redacted, 147 pages were released on Wednesday. More are expected to follow.

What are the Peter Mandelson files, and what’s redacted?

Currently, the files specifically relate to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador and his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Inside, there’s a “due diligence” document that was drawn up before his hiring. It clearly showed that the connections to Epstein were known, described to the Prime Minister as a “general reputational risk.”

After Epstein’s initial arrest for procuring an underage girl in 2008, “their relationship continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was business minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government.” Lord Mandelson stayed in Epstein’s house whilst he was in jail.

Much like the Epstein files, a lot of the Mandelson files have been redacted for a number of reasons. Some redactions occurred due to ongoing police investigations, whilst others showed a risk to national security.

“I recognise that the House will want to know about the next steps around the publication of the remainder of the information relevant to the motion—the information that is not included in the first tranche,” the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister said last week.

“I would like to make it clear that for anything we publish, we will take our normal approach to publishing material in the House, such as regarding the redaction of junior officials’ names and, where relevant, legal professional privilege.”

Where are the Peter Mandelson files?

The newly released Peter Mandelson files are hosted on the government website, but as you no doubt already know, it’s not exactly the easiest platform to navigate. Also, unlike the Epstein files, these files are in PDF format and not an online bank of content.

Getting to see them is easy enough; just follow this link directly to the files.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Tejas Sandhu/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

More on: Jeffrey Epstein News Politics
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

JeffTube

You can watch Epstein’s private videos on ‘JeffTube’, but 140 clips are banned for a dark reason

Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Details emerge about women sitting on ‘Prince’ Andrew’s lap in viral Jeffrey Epstein photos

Epstein

The full sinister inventory of Jeffrey Epstein’s secret locker, including slave training manuals

Latest

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test