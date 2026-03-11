How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

30 mins ago

The Labour government has released the first batch of Peter Mandelson’s files, so here’s where they are, what they revealed, and what it showed about his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

From December 2024 until September 2025, Peter Mandelson served as the ambassador to the US, a role he was ousted from once his historical relationship with Epstein came to light. MPs then demanded the release of his files, specifically the pages that related to the vetting process and what was known about his links to Epstein.

“The prime minister has taken responsibility for Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the United States,” Cabinet minister Darren Jones said in the Commons on Wednesday. “He has acknowledged it was a mistake and has apologised.”

Although heavily redacted, 147 pages were released on Wednesday. More are expected to follow.

BREAKING: Peter Mandelson has been seen at his London home this morning, as the government prepares to release the first set of files about his appointment as U.S. ambassador later today.https://t.co/dCqxKNFzdc 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/hJm8g5undf — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 11, 2026

What are the Peter Mandelson files, and what’s redacted?

Currently, the files specifically relate to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador and his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Inside, there’s a “due diligence” document that was drawn up before his hiring. It clearly showed that the connections to Epstein were known, described to the Prime Minister as a “general reputational risk.”

After Epstein’s initial arrest for procuring an underage girl in 2008, “their relationship continued across 2009-2011, beginning when Lord Mandelson was business minister and continuing after the end of the Labour government.” Lord Mandelson stayed in Epstein’s house whilst he was in jail.

Much like the Epstein files, a lot of the Mandelson files have been redacted for a number of reasons. Some redactions occurred due to ongoing police investigations, whilst others showed a risk to national security.

🚨 BREAKING: The due diligence provided to Keir Starmer before Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US Ambassador warned it would be a "general reputational risk" pic.twitter.com/tIbujjbr8A — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 11, 2026

“I recognise that the House will want to know about the next steps around the publication of the remainder of the information relevant to the motion—the information that is not included in the first tranche,” the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister said last week.

“I would like to make it clear that for anything we publish, we will take our normal approach to publishing material in the House, such as regarding the redaction of junior officials’ names and, where relevant, legal professional privilege.”

Where are the Peter Mandelson files?

The newly released Peter Mandelson files are hosted on the government website, but as you no doubt already know, it’s not exactly the easiest platform to navigate. Also, unlike the Epstein files, these files are in PDF format and not an online bank of content.

Getting to see them is easy enough; just follow this link directly to the files.

