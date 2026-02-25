Strange reason Rob and Michele Reiner’s autopsy isn’t complete, as son pleads not guilty

2 hours ago

The son of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner has officially pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder following his parents’ shock deaths late last year, although their autopsy remains incomplete.

Nick Reiner, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, standing behind a glass partition with a shaved head. While the appearance was brief, the details surrounding the case remain incredibly grim. His parents were discovered in their Brentwood home in December, having suffered what officials described as “multiple sharp force injuries”.

Despite the arrest taking place months ago, a massive piece of the puzzle is still missing: The autopsy results.

The legal ‘security hold’

While we know the cause of death involved stabbing, the full medical examiner reports are currently being kept under a literal court order. Usually, these records are public, but the LAPD has successfully lobbied for a “security hold” on the files.

A statement from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed that while preliminary info was briefly out there, it’s now been scrubbed: “Due to the court order, the information is no longer available… No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice.”

During the hearing, Nick Reiner spoke only once. He uttered a single “yes” to confirm he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors allege Nick fatally stabbed his 78-year-old father and 68-year-old mother in the early hours of the morning before fleeing the scene. He has been held without bail since December.

What happens next?

The case is currently in a state of limbo as the investigation continues and the autopsies remain sealed. Reiner is expected back in court on 29th April for a preliminary hearing. This is where the prosecution will finally have to lay out their evidence to a judge to determine if there is enough to proceed to a full trial.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Paul Skipper/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock, CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock