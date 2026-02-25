The Tab

Strange reason Rob and Michele Reiner’s autopsy isn’t complete, as son pleads not guilty

Nick appeared in court on Monday

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The son of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner has officially pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder following his parents’ shock deaths late last year, although their autopsy remains incomplete.

Paul Skipper/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Nick Reiner, 32, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, standing behind a glass partition with a shaved head. While the appearance was brief, the details surrounding the case remain incredibly grim. His parents were discovered in their Brentwood home in December, having suffered what officials described as “multiple sharp force injuries”.

Despite the arrest taking place months ago, a massive piece of the puzzle is still missing: The autopsy results.

The legal ‘security hold’

While we know the cause of death involved stabbing, the full medical examiner reports are currently being kept under a literal court order. Usually, these records are public, but the LAPD has successfully lobbied for a “security hold” on the files.

A statement from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed that while preliminary info was briefly out there, it’s now been scrubbed: “Due to the court order, the information is no longer available… No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice.”

During the hearing, Nick Reiner spoke only once. He uttered a single “yes” to confirm he waived his right to a speedy trial.

CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

Prosecutors allege Nick fatally stabbed his 78-year-old father and 68-year-old mother in the early hours of the morning before fleeing the scene. He has been held without bail since December.

What happens next?

The case is currently in a state of limbo as the investigation continues and the autopsies remain sealed. Reiner is expected back in court on 29th April for a preliminary hearing. This is where the prosecution will finally have to lay out their evidence to a judge to determine if there is enough to proceed to a full trial.

Featured image credit: Paul Skipper/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock, CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Claudia Cox

Not Lucinda shunning Helena and Belle…

Hudson Williams

Ouch, Heated Rivalry’s Hudson is the latest victim of Hollywood’s most uncastable role

Kieran Galpin

He’s proper keen to play the role, but the internet is not convinced

Bonnie Blue shows aftermath of 400 man event

I can’t look! Bonnie Blue shares abhorrent videos of the aftermath of her 400-man stunt

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of cleaning up

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been getting a lot of backlash

Here is every type of King’s housemate ranked from best to worse

Ananya Devgan

From wholesome to mildly infuriating, very King’s flat has at least one of each

David Harbour Lily Allen confirms boyfriend

A year after her messy divorce from David Harbour, Lily Allen confirms she has a new boyfriend

Suchismita Ghosh

They have a 12 year age gap

Woman who is ‘in love’ with robot boyfriend explains how their bizarre relationship works

Hebe Hancock

‘She can barely type because of what my words are doing to her’

‘Do you take requests?’: We asked Lancs students what they want to hear in The Sugarhouse

Emma Netscher

It is a Students’ Union nightclub after all….

