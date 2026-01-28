The Tab
Buddy Duress Safdie Brothers split

Who was Buddy Duress? The troubled actor at the centre of the Safdie brothers’ explosive split

They allegedly split over an underage s*x scene

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Buddy Duress was not just a side character in Good Time; he became a central figure in one of the most serious behind-the-scenes controversies in modern indie cinema, linked to the eventual split of the Safdie brothers.

He went from homelessness and heroin addiction to walking the Cannes red carpet, and later became connected to the on-set incident that ultimately ended the filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie’s creative partnership.

So, who is Buddy Duress?

Buddy Duress Safdie Brothers split

via Flinch

Buddy Duress was not his real name. He was born Michael Stathis and had no formal acting background. According to The New York Times, he grew up in a chaotic home, experienced abuse from his father, and was frequently in trouble from a young age.

By his early 20s, he was homeless, living on the streets of Manhattan, addicted to heroin, selling heroin to survive, and repeatedly arrested.

His life changed after meeting filmmaker Josh Safdie. Safdie was collecting real-life stories to develop a film project, which later became Heaven Knows What.

Duress was not originally meant to have a major role in the film, but he gradually became more involved in the production and formed a close working relationship with Safdie. Together, they created his stage name, Buddy Duress, partly inspired by his dog.

Josh Safdie told Filmmaker Magazine in 2015, “He’s a street legend, kinda, a criminal. I had heard tons of stories about him before I met him, and when I finally did, I was smitten.”

Duress later appeared alongside Michael Cera, acted opposite Robert Pattinson, and walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

When Good Time premiered at Cannes, he entered the Grand Théâtre Lumière to a standing ovation.

So, what happened during the filming of Good Time?

Buddy Duress Safdie Brothers split

via A24

According to Page Six, during the production of Good Time, a 17-year-old girl was cast to play a s*x worker.

Multiple sources said that during a simulated s*x scene, Buddy Duress was high, pulled down his trousers, exposed himself, and asked the girl if he could “stick it in”, while the cameras continued to roll.

At the time, Josh Safdie was allegedly watching the scene on a monitor, and Benny Safdie was standing nearby holding the boom microphone. An on-set source said, “Any director who had seen that should have yelled ‘Cut!’ and stopped the scene, but Josh let it continue.”

Josh Safdie became aware of the girl’s age on the day of production, shortly after the scene was filmed, as the girl became distressed.

Using a minor in a nude or simulated s*x scene would violate Screen Actors Guild rules, which state that working conditions must not be “detrimental to the health, morals and safety of the minor”.

The scene was later removed before the film’s premiere at Cannes. Sources close to the production said it was cut “for creative reasons”.

So, why did the Safdie brothers split?

Buddy Duress Safdie Brothers split

via Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Benny Safdie was not aware at the time of filming that the girl was a minor. He only learned the full details in 2022, years after the film’s release.

The information emerged during the divorce proceedings between producer Sebastian “Sebo” Bear-McClard and actress Emily Ratajkowski. Bear-McClard allegedly threatened to disclose what had happened on the Good Time set. A friend of the brothers described the revelation as creating a “wedge” between them.

Josh Safdie reportedly blamed Bear-McClard for hiring a minor. Bear-McClard disputed this, saying he was not responsible for verifying her age. Sources also noted that Bear-McClard was not present in the room when the incident happened.

After this, the brothers cut ties with Bear-McClard and entered private mediation to dissolve the company they had founded together.

A source said, “You don’t all of a sudden develop a moral conscience six years later. Like that’s not how it works.”

Despite the tensions, Josh and Benny Safdie continued working together for around nine months and were in pre-production on a project with Adam Sandler in early 2023. In March 2023, further reporting on the divorce and the Good Time incident made the situation public. Sources said that Benny then “swiftly ended his creative partnership” with Josh.

Buddy Duress died in November 2023, aged 38. His brother confirmed that he died from cardiac arrest caused by a drug cocktail including heroin.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Film News Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Sydney

Shocking truth behind Sydney Sweeney’s Hollywood sign prank, amidst possible criminal charges

Heated Rivalry François Arnaud dating

Inside Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud’s dating life as he shuts down Connor Storrie rumours

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’