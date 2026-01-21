The Tab

‘So performative’: Kai Cenat’s clothing line Vivet isn’t even out but he’s getting dragged

‘The most forced sh*t I’ve ever seen’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Kai Cenat announced his new clothing line, Vivet, last week in a long YouTube video, and now he’s getting dragged everywhere for being “performative” and “pretentious” about it.

After a four-month break from streaming, Kai finally uploaded a YouTube video titled I Quit that explained his disappearance. Although many people saw the title and quickly assumed Kai had quit streaming, the video actually goes into the process of creating the Vivet clothing line, an upcoming fashion brand Kai is launching.

It documents him learning to sew, getting advice on designing a clothing line from celebrity stylist Law Roach, and working on a sketchbook of all his ideas. The initial announcement received a pretty positive reaction, and people praised Kai for taking the leap and pursuing a business he’s actually passionate about.

But now, people think Kai is doing way too much promoting his brand and trying to look like a serious fashion guy, after not showing much interest in fashion as of six months ago.

At Paris Fashion Week, Kai showed off the Vivet sketchbook, full of ideas he has for the brand, including textures and colours he wanted to use.

“Why does it purposely look old This the most forced sh*t I’ve ever seen,” one person commented.

Another person took a screenshot of the book and transcribed one of the pages.

“I know being a creator would make it hard for me in this harsh world, but I know all this will pay off. I know that this brand will be one of the hottest,” the page said.

Most of the criticism has come from Kai’s core viewer base, who claim he’s completely switched up his content and s acting like a brand new person. Kai was previously known for his chaotic, high energy livestreams.

We don’t have an official launch date for Vivet yet, but with all the hype Kai is building up for the brand and the criticism it’s getting, it’s safe to say it’s going to be a very interesting launch.

