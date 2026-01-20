The Tab

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

Lucy Evanson | News

As the winter exam season comes to an end, you might be looking back at your New Years’ resolutions and wondering how you’re actually going to accomplish them.

If you’re aiming to fill 2026 with new skills, CV experience and creativity, great news: The London Tab is looking for new writers!

You don’t need any previous experience in journalism- the only requirement is that you’re a current student at a London university (except for KCL- head over to The King’s Tab for more info). You don’t need to fill in a formal application, either- just check out our Instagram for details on joining our writers’ chat, and come along to our open meeting at the Montagu Pyke on the 29th of January to sign up!

Still not sold? Here’s seven more perks of joining The London Tab.

1. Build your portfolio

If you’re interested in a career in journalism, writing for The Tab is a great way to build a portfolio of published articles. If you’re a beginner, our editors can help to guide you through the process from pitch to publishing.

You can choose between taking on commissions posted to the chat every week, or pitching your own article- either way, it’s a great way to gain some experience in the industry.

2. Wider CV experience

Not sure if you’re interested in journalism but fancy giving it a go? Writing for The Tab is a great way to build transferable skills, as well as boosting those extra-curriculars.

Having a portfolio of published articles is a great way to showcase your written communication skills, and covering breaking news shows that you’re switched on to current events.

3. Work for a nationally recognised news site

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

the traitors season four stephen in jumpsuit

Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

The Tab isn’t just a student site, it’s a fully-fledged youth culture brand with a team of full-time journalists and millions of readers worldwide. This adds prestige to your articles and gives us a lot more credibility for securing interviews and press passes for major events, such as criminal trials.

If you’re looking to pursue journalism as a career, having a nationally-recognised brand on your CV might just set you apart from other student writers.

4. Write about what you want, when you want

Joining our team of writers doesn’t mean that you’ll be pressured into writing for us all of the time. We have no set commitments- whether you want to write once a week or once a month, we’d love to have you! We post weekly commissions on our writers’ chat, but you can pitch anything you like, as long as it’s something that students in London will be interested in.

5. Gain social media experience

If you’re looking to put your doomscrolling to good use, our social media editors are always looking for fresh content, whether you have a great idea for an Instagram post or you fancy filming some street interviews for our TikTok.

6. Gain editorial experience

The London Tab is run by a team of six student editors. Towards the end of the academic year, a few of those posts will free up, and our writers will get first dibs.

Gaining real-world editorial experience before you’ve even graduated is a huge boost if you want to get into journalism, or other fields like publishing or marketing.

7. Meet new people

Need a break from the January blues? Come along to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January at The Montagu Pyke on Charing Cross Road to meet like-minded students and have a drink with our editors. We’ll be there from 7pm- keep an eye on our Instagram for any updates!

Lucy Evanson | News

Read Next

London universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

The bizarre reason hundreds of Londoners rode the Tube with no trousers on Sunday

Latest

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos