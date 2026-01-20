Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

As the winter exam season comes to an end, you might be looking back at your New Years’ resolutions and wondering how you’re actually going to accomplish them.

If you’re aiming to fill 2026 with new skills, CV experience and creativity, great news: The London Tab is looking for new writers!

You don’t need any previous experience in journalism- the only requirement is that you’re a current student at a London university (except for KCL- head over to The King’s Tab for more info). You don’t need to fill in a formal application, either- just check out our Instagram for details on joining our writers’ chat, and come along to our open meeting at the Montagu Pyke on the 29th of January to sign up!

Still not sold? Here’s seven more perks of joining The London Tab.

1. Build your portfolio

If you’re interested in a career in journalism, writing for The Tab is a great way to build a portfolio of published articles. If you’re a beginner, our editors can help to guide you through the process from pitch to publishing.

You can choose between taking on commissions posted to the chat every week, or pitching your own article- either way, it’s a great way to gain some experience in the industry.

2. Wider CV experience

Not sure if you’re interested in journalism but fancy giving it a go? Writing for The Tab is a great way to build transferable skills, as well as boosting those extra-curriculars.

Having a portfolio of published articles is a great way to showcase your written communication skills, and covering breaking news shows that you’re switched on to current events.

3. Work for a nationally recognised news site

The Tab isn’t just a student site, it’s a fully-fledged youth culture brand with a team of full-time journalists and millions of readers worldwide. This adds prestige to your articles and gives us a lot more credibility for securing interviews and press passes for major events, such as criminal trials.

If you’re looking to pursue journalism as a career, having a nationally-recognised brand on your CV might just set you apart from other student writers.

4. Write about what you want, when you want

Joining our team of writers doesn’t mean that you’ll be pressured into writing for us all of the time. We have no set commitments- whether you want to write once a week or once a month, we’d love to have you! We post weekly commissions on our writers’ chat, but you can pitch anything you like, as long as it’s something that students in London will be interested in.

5. Gain social media experience

If you’re looking to put your doomscrolling to good use, our social media editors are always looking for fresh content, whether you have a great idea for an Instagram post or you fancy filming some street interviews for our TikTok.

6. Gain editorial experience

The London Tab is run by a team of six student editors. Towards the end of the academic year, a few of those posts will free up, and our writers will get first dibs.

Gaining real-world editorial experience before you’ve even graduated is a huge boost if you want to get into journalism, or other fields like publishing or marketing.

7. Meet new people

Need a break from the January blues? Come along to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January at The Montagu Pyke on Charing Cross Road to meet like-minded students and have a drink with our editors. We’ll be there from 7pm- keep an eye on our Instagram for any updates!