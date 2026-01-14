Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

2 hours ago

The cast of Ned’s Declassified have finally shared their thoughts on the renewed attention Tylor Chase received last month and the heartbreaking reason they’re no longer helping him.

Tylor Chase went viral last month, as lots of videos of him seemingly living on the streets in LA went around social media. The ex-actor, who used to be on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was offered help by the police, his old Nickelodeon co-stars, and other celebrities.

In their latest episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, Daniel Curtis Lee, Lindsey Shaw and Devon Werkheiser shared their reflection on the past month.

“I was really inspired and feeling like things can change, I had a couple of good conversations with [Tylor], when I could actually get some clear communication through, where it sounded like he would be up to going to a treatment facility, but the more it went on the more I was like, that’s just not where his head is at right now,” Daniel said.

The actor, who played Cookie in Ned’s Declassified, made a TikTok documenting his attempt at helping Tylor get the help he needed. Soon after, he made a follow-up explaining that the help hadn’t gone to plan, and Tylor had already chosen to escape treatment and go back to the streets.

“You’re a good man for trying, if not sweet and native,” said Devon.

Thankfully, Daniel was able to set up a support system in Riverside, where Tylor currently lives.

“I was able to to work with a lot of people on the ground who also care, and kind of build like a team that i know is looking out for him,” he said.

“We’re praying for him and hoping for the best,” Devon added.

But all three actors acknowledged they needed to step back from the situation, as it had massively affected them emotionally.

“I have such a deep, deep sadness, I really can’t put myself in proximity to him just for my own sanity and well-being. I have to stay compassionately detached from him, and I think that’s something people don’t understand,” Lindsey said. “I didn’t want to publicise any pictures of him or any videos.”

Daniel agreed, revealing he has left Tylor in the safe hands of the team he helped organise, and wishes him the best.

“So for me, I’m kind of hands wiped of it,” Daniel said. “2026, I can’t keep that energy. I can’t carry that.”