Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The cast of Ned’s Declassified have finally shared their thoughts on the renewed attention Tylor Chase received last month and the heartbreaking reason they’re no longer helping him.

Tylor Chase went viral last month, as lots of videos of him seemingly living on the streets in LA went around social media. The ex-actor, who used to be on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was offered help by the police, his old Nickelodeon co-stars, and other celebrities.

In their latest episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, Daniel Curtis Lee, Lindsey Shaw and Devon Werkheiser shared their reflection on the past month.

“I was really inspired and feeling like things can change, I had a couple of good conversations with [Tylor], when I could actually get some clear communication through, where it sounded like he would be up to going to a treatment facility, but the more it went on the more I was like, that’s just not where his head is at right now,” Daniel said.

@danielcurtislee

Happy Holidays. Difficult conversation about Tylor Chase and his recovery journey. #tylorchase #danielcurtislee #nedsdeclassified #shelter #epidemic

♬ original sound – Daniel Curtis Lee

The actor, who played Cookie in Ned’s Declassified, made a TikTok documenting his attempt at helping Tylor get the help he needed. Soon after, he made a follow-up explaining that the help hadn’t gone to plan, and Tylor had already chosen to escape treatment and go back to the streets.

“You’re a good man for trying, if not sweet and native,” said Devon.

Thankfully, Daniel was able to set up a support system in Riverside, where Tylor currently lives.

“I was able to to work with a lot of people on the ground who also care, and kind of build like a team that i know is looking out for him,” he said.

“We’re praying for him and hoping for the best,”  Devon added.

But all three actors acknowledged they needed to step back from the situation, as it had massively affected them emotionally.

@danielcurtislee

Tylor Chase and Cookie reunite with Ned on FaceTime. Well fed and safe from the rain. ☔️ Hotel secured! One step closer to long term treatment. PS: Tylor wants to livestream video games. Who can help? 🎮 #tylorchase #cookie #nedsdeclassified #shaunweiss #danielcurtislee

♬ original sound – Daniel Curtis Lee

“I have such a deep, deep sadness, I really can’t put myself in proximity to him just for my own sanity and well-being. I have to stay compassionately detached from him, and I think that’s something people don’t understand,” Lindsey said. “I didn’t want to publicise any pictures of him or any videos.”

Daniel agreed, revealing he has left Tylor in the safe hands of the team he helped organise, and wishes him the best.

“So for me, I’m kind of hands wiped of it,” Daniel said. “2026, I can’t keep that energy. I can’t carry that.”

Featured image via Instagram/TikTok

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year

