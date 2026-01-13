The Tab
Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Suchismita Ghosh

The Stranger Things doc, One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, promised viewers an emotional goodbye, but what it actually delivered was the messier, more revealing, and honestly quite shocking revelations about the finale.

Across two hours, the film shows stressed writers, confused actors, unfinished scripts and last-minute decisions that help explain why the finale received so much backlash.

So, here are the 11 most shocking revelations to come out of the Stranger Things doc which expose truths about the finale and how it actually came about.

1. The Duffers were terrified of backlash from the very start

via Netflix

Right at the beginning of the documentary, Matt and Ross Duffer admit they were scared of getting the ending wrong. Matt says it’s “terrifying” because audiences can turn on a show if the finale fails, adding that if the ending falters, people “discard the rest of the show.” Basically, they knew the stakes were massive and the pressure was on from day one.

A lot of people on Twitter have argued that unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened with Stranger Things finale.

2. The finale script didn’t exist when filming began

One of the biggest reveals is that production started without a finished script for the finale. Matt Duffer openly admits they went into filming episode eight without having written it, saying it was “scary” because it was the most important episode of the entire show.

3. Netflix and production were constantly pressuring them to finish the script

Throughout the documentary, Ross Duffer admits they were being “hammered” and “hounded” by Netflix and production to deliver the finale script. Despite this pressure, the script still wasn’t finished halfway through filming, which made everyone visibly uncomfortable.

4. They filmed parts of the finale without knowing what happens in it

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

via Netflix

In one particularly alarming moment, a production assistant explains they are shooting episode eight even though “we don’t even fully know what’s going on.” Ross Duffer then admits he has never read the full finale while they are actively filming it, saying he has “never done anything like this before.”

5. The first volume was filmed before the ending was written

The documentary confirms that the entire first volume of the season was filmed before the ending was properly written. So, basically, huge chunks of the show were locked in before the emotional and narrative conclusion even existed, which explains why the season feels split into two very different halves.

6. Scenes were filmed out of order to chase a ‘summertime look’

Parts of episode eight were moved earlier in the schedule because they needed a “summertime look.” This means the finale was being shot out of sequence. Matt Duffer admits, “This is so weird jumping to eight. I don’t love it,” clearly showing how unsettled they were by the process.

7. Writers and actors repeatedly warned about inconsistencies

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

via Netflix

The documentary quietly shows multiple writers stepping in to flag continuity issues, timeline problems and character logic mistakes. These moments are brushed past quickly, but what’s shocking is that many of those issues still appear in the final cut of the show.

Several scenes show actors pointing out basic character knowledge gaps. One moment reveals Maya Hawke reminding the Duffers that Lucas doesn’t actually know about Robin and Vickie during a scene being filmed, which had clearly been overlooked in the script.

In another scene Natalia Dyer is shown asking why Vecna specifically took Holly, trying to understand the emotional logic behind the choice. The question doesn’t really get answered, and the moment moves on, highlighting how some big narrative decisions weren’t fully thought through.

8. The Duffer Brothers openly admitted they don’t enjoy writing anymore

In a surprisingly blunt moment, one of the Duffers says they don’t like writing, even joking that they should have been actors instead. Given the context of unfinished scripts and rushed storylines, this lands as genuinely shocking.

They also said that they wanted to direct more than write, but because of the time crunch they had to hire guest directors for the show.

9. Eleven’s ending wasn’t emotionally settled

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

via Netflix

In the writers’ room, Ross Duffer says the whole finale needs to build toward “Eleven killing herself.” The team then argues over whether she has already decided to live or is still undecided. Then Matt Duffer finally admits, “God, I don’t know how to play this.”

The Duffers also debated whether Eleven’s choice should be clear or ambiguous, especially in her conversation with Hopper. Ross wants ambiguity, Matt thinks it’s already clear. And neither seems fully convinced, which explains why the final version feels emotionally muddled.

10. Huge finale ideas were scrapped late

The documentary reveals plans for the Abyss to be filled with Demogorgons, Demodogs and bats. Writers argue it would be “crazy if there’s nothing there,” but the idea is dropped due to fears of “demo-fatigue.”

11. Vecna’s emotional depth came mostly from Jamie Campbell Bower

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

via Netflix

Jamie Campbell Bower is shown trying to deeply understand Vecna’s emotional arc so he can ground his performance. When he asks for clarification, Matt Duffer vaguely agrees without offering much guidance. This makes it clear the actor did a lot of the heavy lifting himself.

Suchismita Ghosh
