The Tab
Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Just when it felt like the Stranger Things fandom might finally be ready to move on, a brand-new theory has taken over Twitter. Move aside conformity gate, divorce gate theory has entered the Stranger Things universe.

After the huge disappointment over the Stranger Things finale, and then the release of the behind-the-scenes documentary One Last Adventure, people have been scrambling for explanations. And, naturally, the internet has decided it has found one.

So, what actually is divorce gate?

In simple terms, Divorce Gate is a theory claiming that the quality of Stranger Things dropped after Ross Duffer’s divorce from filmmaker Leigh Janiak.

Ross Duffer and Leigh Janiak were married from 2015 until 2024, and during that time, many people believe the show was at its creative peak. Janiak is a well-known director and screenwriter in her own right and is best known for creating and directing Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy.

There’s a popular internet idea that men often have a “glow up” when they’re in a happy relationship, better style, better energy, better confidence.

Divorce Gate flips that on its head. Some people think that Ross Duffer had a “reverse glow up” after his divorce, not physically, but creatively. In their view, something that once felt sharp and carefully planned suddenly felt rushed and unfocused.

Obviously this is all just rumours and nothing has been confirmed. Leigh Janiak does not have official writing credits on Stranger Things. And no one involved with the show has suggested that personal events directly affected the final season.

So why was the finale so bad?

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

via Netflix

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

This is where the Stranger Things doc really comes into play. In One Last Adventure, Matt Duffer openly admits that the production didn’t go exactly to plan. “We went into production without having a finished script for the finale,” Matt explained.

The documentary also revealed that episode eight began filming before the script had even been written. Many people on Twitter are now saying the season was kind of doomed from that point on.

Matt also acknowledged just how high the stakes were. “That was scary because we wanted to get it right. It was the most important script of the season,” he said.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Stranger Things doc Winona Ryder David Harbour

Um, here’s why Winona Ryder and David Harbour aren’t in the new Stranger Things documentary

Stranger Things season six

After *that* finale, Stranger Things creators finally reveal whether there will be a season six

Stranger Things cast controversies

Everyone is talking about the finale, but these Stranger Things cast controversies are wild

Latest
Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’