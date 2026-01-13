The Tab

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

Ellissa Bain | News

British influencer Lorna Luxe, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, has shared a devastating update about her husband John’s cancer.

Lorna Andrews, 43, started posting fashion content on Instagram in 2011, and her husband has always been a big part of her work behind the scenes, taking her pictures and supporting her with various business ventures, including a fashion line and beauty range.

John, 64,  was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer in 2023, and the pair have been very real and open about the various surgeries and treatments he has had over the past three years. John has also become a familiar face on her Instagram, often appearing in photos and reels.

In a heartbreaking video posted this week, Lorna revealed the sad news that his cancer has spread to other organs, and treatment is no longer an option.

“We’ve had some pretty devastating news, and when I was trying to find a way to explain what feels like a pretty bleak situation, I started going through my camera roll, and I found this unposted video of us taken in Venice last November,” she said.

“That was only two months ago. Since then John’s condition has worsened, and he was hit with sepsis over Christmas. He’s back home with me now, but we’ve been told his cancer has progressed to other organs, so treatment is no longer an option. But one thing about John, in the 16 years we’ve been married, his mindset has never wavered. Like a lot of things, I take that for granted.”

Lorna said they’re “looking for a bit of a miracle” and “can’t lose hope”. This update comes just days after she revealed that the “palliative” care team had come to visit John at their home, which is for people with an illness that can’t be cured.

John has been in and out of hospital a lot over the past few months. Over Christmas, a complication with his chemotherapy left him with organ failure. The influencer also recently opened up about having to take control of the finances for the first time ever.

The pair, who have a 21-year age gap, got married in 2010. They met through a friend of Lorna’s when she was working as cabin crew for Virgin Airlines. She was 26 and he was 47.

People are flooding the pair with so much love in the comments. One person wrote: “If anybody deserves a miracle, it’s John. I’m so sorry to hear that it was bad news but he is a force to be reckoned with so who knows.”

“Thinking of you and praying for John. Sending you so much love. You are both so strong,” someone else said.

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

