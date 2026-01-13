The Tab
Nia Noir

Shocking truth behind world’s ‘most beautiful’ OnlyFans girly, because we somehow all missed it

The influencer has 2.5 million followers on TikTok

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Influencer Nia Noir has been dubbed “the most beautiful girl” in the world by some of her followers, but there’s something deeper going on with this TikTok goddess.

Nia Noir has 2.5 million followers on TikTok, 212k followers on Instagram, and a Fansly (OnlyFans‘ ugly cousin) where she has 18 posts available for purchase.

“Just a girl with a dark side,” her bio reads.

Things are slightly more NSFW over on Fansly, where she writes: “Your midnight obsession. The darkest fantasy you’ve ever had. Uncensored & Raw. Come to the dark side…”

Nia Noir’s comment sections are filled with the same messages

On TikTok alone, Nia’s videos rack up millions upon millions of views. Her most recent posts currently carry 17.7 million views, 15.5 million views, and 8.2 million views.

The comment sections are predictable, but amongst those who have fetishised her skin tone, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of adoring fans. She’s been dubbed everything from the “most beautiful girl in the world” to “a literal gift from the heavens.”

“Omg! You are so beautiful, mashaa allah,” one person wrote.

@nianoir.xo

im baaaack guyzz 🤪

♬ som original – Caio

“Girl your so beautiful,” someone else said, as a third added, “How is she not a model?”

As with most things on the internet, Nia Noir is not what she seems.

The truth about Nia Noir

It wasn’t until recently, when I saw a TikTok debunking Nia Noir, that I realised the shocking truth: She’s actually an AI-generated model.

You see, people noticed some inconsistencies in her videos. In some, her face looks completely different, and in others, her skin has almost chameleon-like abilities. There are now comparison videos all over TikTok, showing the original clip that Nia’s avatar was generated from.

@maddiequinn66

@Nia 🖤 is stealing videos from @tatianakaer to make her Ai videos!! Scamming people. #tatianakaer #nianior #nianiorxo #aiscammer #nianiorxoscammer

♬ original sound – Ai Theft Exposed 🧾

People are finally clocking it, as one person exclaimed: “I feel very smart in this comment section.”

“Where you do you live?” someone asked, to which someone else responded, “In the deep depths of programming.”

Once you clock it, it’s hard to ignore.

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

