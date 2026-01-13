Shocking truth behind world’s ‘most beautiful’ OnlyFans girly, because we somehow all missed it

5 hours ago

Influencer Nia Noir has been dubbed “the most beautiful girl” in the world by some of her followers, but there’s something deeper going on with this TikTok goddess.

Nia Noir has 2.5 million followers on TikTok, 212k followers on Instagram, and a Fansly (OnlyFans‘ ugly cousin) where she has 18 posts available for purchase.

“Just a girl with a dark side,” her bio reads.

Things are slightly more NSFW over on Fansly, where she writes: “Your midnight obsession. The darkest fantasy you’ve ever had. Uncensored & Raw. Come to the dark side…”

Nia Noir’s comment sections are filled with the same messages

On TikTok alone, Nia’s videos rack up millions upon millions of views. Her most recent posts currently carry 17.7 million views, 15.5 million views, and 8.2 million views.

The comment sections are predictable, but amongst those who have fetishised her skin tone, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of adoring fans. She’s been dubbed everything from the “most beautiful girl in the world” to “a literal gift from the heavens.”

“Omg! You are so beautiful, mashaa allah,” one person wrote.

“Girl your so beautiful,” someone else said, as a third added, “How is she not a model?”

As with most things on the internet, Nia Noir is not what she seems.

The truth about Nia Noir

It wasn’t until recently, when I saw a TikTok debunking Nia Noir, that I realised the shocking truth: She’s actually an AI-generated model.

You see, people noticed some inconsistencies in her videos. In some, her face looks completely different, and in others, her skin has almost chameleon-like abilities. There are now comparison videos all over TikTok, showing the original clip that Nia’s avatar was generated from.

People are finally clocking it, as one person exclaimed: “I feel very smart in this comment section.”

“Where you do you live?” someone asked, to which someone else responded, “In the deep depths of programming.”

Once you clock it, it’s hard to ignore.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Nia Noir