Exeter’s ‘Pub Mum and Dad’ receive national Craft Union Award for student-friendly venue

The Vic Inn is serving up community engagement and solid pints

Georgia Birkwieser | News

A duo lovingly nicknamed Exeter’s “Pub Mum and Dad” have received the national Craft Union Award for their student-friendly venue.

The owners of Exeter’s beloved Victoria Inn, Mark and Victoria Major, have been recognised for their exceptional work in cultivating a welcoming environment for students and locals alike.

Mark and Victoria earned the title of Best Student or Late-Night Proposition at the annual Operator Awards.  This accomplishment acknowledges operators running pubs targeted towards students and late-night customers, Exeter Today reports.

The Victoria or “Vic” Inn, located near St. James, is well-known for hosting quiz nights, streaming sports events daily and promoting community events that provide a space for youth and local engagement.

With a commitment to uplifting the Exeter community, the Victoria Inn has devoted all entry fees to the society/student pub quiz nights this year towards local charities. As a popular spot among students, locals and sports fans alike, the pub serves the whole community.

In true “mum and dad” fashion, the Vic Inn has a longstanding tradition of “annual graduation door signing”. Each year, graduates can leave messages and sign the pub’s fire doors, which are photographed and displayed above the bar.

Victoria said the graduation door signing has become a sentimental part of the pub’s operations: “The signing doors started as a fun idea, but they’ve become something really sentimental. Seeing how much the pub means to others is the best part of what we do.”

Frazer Grimbleby, Craft Union’s managing director, highlighted the pair’s efforts to foster a sense of community open to everyone. He said: “Mark and Victoria have created a safe, fun, and inclusive space that has become an integral part of the student experience in Exeter.

“They’ve also made a real difference locally, bridging gaps and fostering a sense of unity and belonging.”

Featured image via Google Maps

