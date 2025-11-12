Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

1 hour ago

November means one thing on campus: Movember is back, and Exeter students are doing the most to raise money for men’s health. Be prepared for all the bald heads and moustaches you’ll be seeing around Forum Hill this month.

Across campus, societies, sports teams, and flat groups are taking on creative challenges to raise awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health. Some are growing impressive facial hair, others are braving the cold with sea dips or running for the cause.

My favourite part of Movember? The sheer competitiveness. Trying to see who can raise the most cash turns charity into a game — and it’s exactly why Exeter consistently tops the fundraising charts.

But hey, it’s all in the name of good fun — and a seriously good cause. There’s no better time to get stuck in with everything happening on campus this Movember. Whether you’re backing your mates as they finish a 5K, 70K, or some wild 100K challenge, every bit of support helps. Every penny raised goes towards life-saving research and support networks for men’s health — so yes, your mate’s moustache is making a difference.

From charity pub crawls to shaving their heads on the Forum steps, here are 10 of the ways Exeter students are fundraising this Movember.

The classic moustache grow-off

It’s the ultimate test of commitment. Sports teams across Exeter are competing to see who can grow the best — or worst — moustache in support of Movember.

Scraggly beginnings, patchy upper lips, and occasional “why did I start this?” moments are all part of the fun. From gloriously thick ’taches to hilariously tragic attempts, every whisker counts, and every donation helps men’s health.

The forum shave-off

Forget sitting in a barber chair — some students are stripping their heads bare live in the Forum for charity.

There’s screaming, laughter, and maybe a few tears as locks hit the floor, all while donations flood in. It’s cold, bald, and ridiculous — but seeing a mate walk out looking like a bowling ball is strangely inspiring.

Pub quiz nights

Movember-themed pub quizzes are taking over Exeter societies this month and more are testing students’ trivia knowledge while raising money for a good cause.

Expect ridiculous team names, over-the-top costumes, and heated debates over completely random facts (yes, someone will argue about whether Napoleon really hated rabbits). It’s the perfect midweek excuse to procrastinate on essays and upcoming deadlines!

Movember running challenges

Exeter’s runners are smashing their kilometres this month, from casual 5Ks to outrageous 100K goals. Some are even doing 24-hour relays or running 5K every hour for an entire day — the dedication is unreal.

Flatmates and friends donate as motivation, because nothing says “give money” like watching someone slog through kilometres in the pouring rain while you cheer from the sidelines. Whether you’re smashing 100K in a week or just jogging with your society, it all counts — no matter how good of a runner you are. Trust me if there’s anything you’re doing this month…it’s downloading Strava.

The big dip

For the brave — or just absolutely mental — some Exeter students are taking the plunge, literally. The “Big Dip” sees participants jumping into the icy waters at Exmouth or Dawlish, often screaming, flailing, and questioning every life choice that led them there.

Spectators wrap up in blankets, sip hot drinks, and happily donate as the swimmers emerge shivering but triumphant.

Sports events

Exeter students are taking “sweat for charity” seriously this Movember. From football and hockey to rowing, netball, and casual tournaments of all kinds, teams across campus are organising matches, relays, and training challenges to raise awareness and donations.

It’s exhausting, sometimes chaotic, but always for a good cause — and the friendly competition just adds to the fun.

Movember merchandise

Everyone loves some merch — whether it’s a new T-shirt or a hoodie, there’s something for everyone. Exeter students can grab custom Movember hoodies merchandise with all the proceeds going to charity.

Stylish enough for lectures, comfy enough for library sessions, it’s the perfect way to show off your support for men’s health.

Movember bake sales

Students are getting creative in the kitchen, selling moustache-themed cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and more to raise money for Movember.

Flats and societies turn baking into a full-on competition, with everyone eager to sell their treats for charity. Sweet, fun, and full of community spirit, these bake sales are a simple but effective way to support men’s health — plus everyone loves a sweet treat.

Pie the committee

Name a more satisfying way to donate to charity — we’ll wait. Students can pay for the honour of launching a cream pie straight into the faces of society committees on forum hill, all in the name of men’s health.

It’s messy, chaotic, and wildly entertaining to watch. Honestly, who wouldn’t pay to see their mate take a pie to the face for a good cause? Exeter students really will do anything for charity — and we love to see it.

Bring a boy classes

Societies like Body Soc, Cheer, and Latin & Ballroom are opening their doors to men this Movember, letting them try classes that are well out of their comfort zones.

Every boy who joins donates to Movember, turning a standard class into a hilarious fundraiser. Watching a 6ft rugby player attempt a high kick or a tango lift for charity? Comedy gold.