Before it ends: These 22 memes illustrate just how unhinged MAFS UK season 10 was

I had blocked most of these moments from my memory

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

After 10 weeks, numerous breakups, and about 1,000 laugh-inducing memes, MAFS UK season 10 is coming to an explosive close.

It seems like just yesterday that Sarah was cringing at Dean’s wedding day rap, and Julia-Ruth was bonding with her husband over their shared love of Marvel. Who could have guessed that just a few weeks later, both of their relationships would devolve into chaos? While the success of the season’s matchmaking is yet to be seen, season 10 has been a never-ending spiral of memeable moments, cheating scandals, and viral lines that almost measure up to *that* “terrorise your bumhole” comment from last year.

From Julia-Ruth’s “worm” posture to Steven being a literal demon, here are the MAFS UK memes that perfectly encapsulate the unhinged drama of season 10.

Gone before her time, truly

Welcome to MAFS UK, where even the memes are depressing

Meow! Sorry, too soon?

Never change, Dean

The last thing you want is to be connected to Steven

Make it make sense, only you can’t

He might as well have

Don’t come between a gay and his cats

Steven does have some Gollum energy if we’re being honest

I’m never getting over the worm posture

This Tweet did not age well

I KNEW this was coming as I was watching the episode

Grace was definitely the most divisive cast member of season 10

Preach!!

For when your ears are chilly

You could see the life draining from him

Evidence: Sarah and Dean, and Divarni and Julia-Ruth

THANK YOU! It’s like switching out sushi for a ham and cheese roll

Need to know her formatting settings

If we’re being honest, it took her way too long to realise

Almost forgot about Keye’s raging Tory era

She was on the wrong show

Featured image credit: Channel 4/Twitter

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

