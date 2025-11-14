Before it ends: These 22 memes illustrate just how unhinged MAFS UK season 10 was

I had blocked most of these moments from my memory

After 10 weeks, numerous breakups, and about 1,000 laugh-inducing memes, MAFS UK season 10 is coming to an explosive close.

It seems like just yesterday that Sarah was cringing at Dean’s wedding day rap, and Julia-Ruth was bonding with her husband over their shared love of Marvel. Who could have guessed that just a few weeks later, both of their relationships would devolve into chaos? While the success of the season’s matchmaking is yet to be seen, season 10 has been a never-ending spiral of memeable moments, cheating scandals, and viral lines that almost measure up to *that* “terrorise your bumhole” comment from last year.

From Julia-Ruth’s “worm” posture to Steven being a literal demon, here are the MAFS UK memes that perfectly encapsulate the unhinged drama of season 10.

Gone before her time, truly

Bet Sarah is fuming hearing that Joe is unhappy and she wasnt there #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/1JFA5hudqk — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) October 15, 2025

Welcome to MAFS UK, where even the memes are depressing

Meow! Sorry, too soon?

I dont need 15 minutes of fame, I’ve got a 6 figure salary 🤣 pop off Keye #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/Howhu9JKy6 — Emily O'Neill (@emilyroseon) October 20, 2025

Never change, Dean

The last thing you want is to be connected to Steven

Make it make sense, only you can’t

So because you don’t fancy someone it’s ok to kiss them? Get out of here Leigh you absolute hypocrite!!!#mafsuk pic.twitter.com/k4pSG8lgpI — NotKiaraThough (@notkiarathough) November 10, 2025

He might as well have

#MAFSUK Somewhere in a flat in Middlesex, this lad is thinking “fuck it, nothing ventured nothing gained” as he presses send on a DM to Juicey Roo 🍆 pic.twitter.com/X3zLjoro6G — RealityCheck (@Ericthered587) November 9, 2025

Don’t come between a gay and his cats

Keye throwing a tantrum over cats when Davide has 3 cats …. 😳 Game over!! #MAFSUK #MAFSUK2025 pic.twitter.com/lxVQKnJHBw — Suzy (@MissSuzy41) November 3, 2025

Steven does have some Gollum energy if we’re being honest

Steven the moment someone mentions his wife has feelings #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/FzdcGvNn9Y — •Bunny Brooks Author• (@dionne_michaela) October 15, 2025

I’m never getting over the worm posture

This Tweet did not age well

I KNEW this was coming as I was watching the episode

Grace was definitely the most divisive cast member of season 10

Please I beg Grace to leave this week – as a viewer ive suffered enough never fucking mind Ashley #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/2dPtMHMkWR — lauren (@laurenjad3x) November 3, 2025

Preach!!

Half these couples wouldn’t have made it past the first week if John was around to cut the bs #mafsuk pic.twitter.com/BHXAhTgzei — Cinnamon Roll (@CKensani55224) November 4, 2025

For when your ears are chilly

Leah giving you are the saboteur do not react #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/1dxSo8MLWZ — Hayley✨ (@hayleysoen) October 15, 2025

You could see the life draining from him

Evidence: Sarah and Dean, and Divarni and Julia-Ruth

Couples on #MAFSUK be like: – They annoy me

– I don’t think they’re right for me

– They put in no effort

– We constantly fight. So I’m going to… pic.twitter.com/euc1dF2gPm — Samantha Bartlett (@sammyloubelle) October 27, 2025

THANK YOU! It’s like switching out sushi for a ham and cheese roll

#mafsuk Finding Steven attractive over Divarni is crazy work. pic.twitter.com/iRf41Fpa8o — Davies (@hayleydavies121) October 20, 2025

Need to know her formatting settings

If we’re being honest, it took her way too long to realise

Nelly if I were you I would run and not look back. He is literally a walking red flag #mafsuk pic.twitter.com/gV2dRBbbw0 — Megan Barrington (@meganbarringto2) October 3, 2025

Almost forgot about Keye’s raging Tory era

Does Keye not realise that throughout his home stay he's down nothing but show how classist he is. He bragged about his salary to everyone when arguing with Julia-Ruth and he's done it again this entire episode. Entitled prick, Davide deserves a lot better. #MAFS #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/ggmzszW31D — Rhian ✌️ (@_tventhusiast) November 3, 2025

She was on the wrong show