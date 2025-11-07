Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

1 hour ago

As always, there were feuds going on left, right and centre at The Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset season nine. The real estate girlies love a bit of drama, and there are quite a few arguments that still haven’t been resolved. So, here are seven ongoing conflicts that will definitely continue into season 10.

Emma and Chrishell

Emma and Chrishell fell out in season nine over Emma’s new boyfriend Blake. It all started when Emma brought him along to a dinner with Chelsea and Chrishell, and she was very vocal about how much she didn’t him. The once-besties had a massive falling out and they’re still not friends now. In fact, it seems worse than ever, with Chrishell blasting Emma on her Instagram story this week.

Mary and Chelsea

We saw Mary and Chelsea’s feud reach breaking point this series when Chelsea sent her a bunch of flowers after her house was broken into. They fell out last season after hosting an open house together. Chelsea turned up late, and Mary’s brutally criticised her outfit. Things have been hostile between them ever since.

Chrishell and Bre

Two more people who still aren’t friends, and probably never will be again, are Chrishell and Bre. Their rift started when Chrishell accused Bre of making transphobic comments about her partner G-Flip. Bre is being sued by some of her former employees, and Chrishell has been exposing her on TikTok this week. It’s messy.

Chelsea and Bre

Bre has had a major falling out with Chelsea too, after she said a friend had seen her husband Jeff Lazkani kissing a woman in a hotel. They have since divorced. The whole thing was a major drama in Selling Sunset season eight, but the feud still remains strong because Bre told E! News in September: “I don’t speak to her ever.”

Chrishell and Nicole

Is there anyone Chrishell isn’t fighting with? Things have been a bit frosty with Nicole for a while after she accused Emma of sleeping with a married man. Chrishell naturally defended her ex-bestie. They then got into a massive argument in season nine after Nicole made a vile comment about Chrishell’s late parents, and it hasn’t been forgiven.

Amanza and Chrishell

Since the reunion, Amanza and Chrishell have got into a feud that we didn’t even see on the show. She told Cosmopolitan they’re in a bit of a “scramble” after a tense conversation escalated, and Chrishell got annoyed at something Amanza raised. She said the conversation was “never supposed to go that way” and it’s on her “bucket list” to “make peace with Chrishell”.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix