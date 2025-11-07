The Tab

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

The drama continues

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

As always, there were feuds going on left, right and centre at The Oppenheim Group in Selling Sunset season nine. The real estate girlies love a bit of drama, and there are quite a few arguments that still haven’t been resolved. So, here are seven ongoing conflicts that will definitely continue into season 10.

Emma and Chrishell

Credit: Netflix

Emma and Chrishell fell out in season nine over Emma’s new boyfriend Blake. It all started when Emma brought him along to a dinner with Chelsea and Chrishell, and she was very vocal about how much she didn’t him. The once-besties had a massive falling out and they’re still not friends now. In fact, it seems worse than ever, with Chrishell blasting Emma on her Instagram story this week.

Mary and Chelsea

Credit: Netflix

We saw Mary and Chelsea’s feud reach breaking point this series when Chelsea sent her a bunch of flowers after her house was broken into. They fell out last season after hosting an open house together. Chelsea turned up late, and Mary’s brutally criticised her outfit. Things have been hostile between them ever since.

Chrishell and Bre

Credit: Netflix

Two more people who still aren’t friends, and probably never will be again, are Chrishell and Bre. Their rift started when Chrishell accused Bre of making transphobic comments about her partner G-Flip. Bre is being sued by some of her former employees, and Chrishell has been exposing her on TikTok this week. It’s messy.

Chelsea and Bre

Credit: Netflix

Bre has had a major falling out with Chelsea too, after she said a friend had seen her husband Jeff Lazkani kissing a woman in a hotel. They have since divorced. The whole thing was a major drama in Selling Sunset season eight, but the feud still remains strong because Bre told E! News in September: “I don’t speak to her ever.”

Chrishell and Nicole

Credit: Netflix

Is there anyone Chrishell isn’t fighting with? Things have been a bit frosty with Nicole for a while after she accused Emma of sleeping with a married man. Chrishell naturally defended her ex-bestie. They then got into a massive argument in season nine after Nicole made a vile comment about Chrishell’s late parents, and it hasn’t been forgiven.

Amanza and Chrishell

Credit: Netflix

Since the reunion, Amanza and Chrishell have got into a feud that we didn’t even see on the show. She told Cosmopolitan they’re in a bit of a “scramble” after a tense conversation escalated, and Chrishell got annoyed at something Amanza raised. She said the conversation was “never supposed to go that way” and it’s on her “bucket list” to “make peace with Chrishell”.

Featured image by: Netflix 

Want to be an academic weapon? Here are the best places to study in Cardiff

Alicia Tariq

Certified academic weapon incoming

Maxton Hall end book two

Maxton Hall season two is here, so here’s how Ruby and James’ story actually ends in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m both scared and excited

Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

Shannon Downing

Fireworks, bonfires, and mulled wine – your weekend plans sorted

The types of people you’re guaranteed to meet in your Manchester uni halls

Cerys Ham

Uni halls are a chaotic mix – meet the nine flatmates who’ll make (or break) your student experience

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

