Selling Sunset’s Emma reveals real reason she got back with Blake after Chrishell drama

They’re official again

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After the Selling Sunset reunion, Emma has revealed the real reason she got back with her boyfriend Blake Davis following the feud with Chrishell.

The once-besties had a dramatic falling out after Chrishell decided she really didn’t like Blake, and thought her friend could do a lot better.

Emma and Blake split up for a while, but they’re now officially back together. Speaking about why they started dating again to Tudum, the real estate agent said she realised she was caring about what other people thought too much.

“Yes, we are back together. If I really cared about … making myself look good, I would’ve stayed broken up with him or would’ve said, “Nope, we’re not together.” But ultimately, with relationships there’s back and forth — and I think that that’s ok to show,” she said.

“I had a realisation at the reunion that I was [thinking too much] about what other people think. If I want to go spend time with this person, why am I so concerned about what everyone else is going to say?”

“After the reunion, I went to go see him, and we’ve been travelling and been together ever since. I just started posting him on social, but I’m still protective, because [he] didn’t sign up for this or the judgment. I’m in a really great place just in general with my relationships, and my family.”

She said she wants her friends and family to love the person she’s with, so it was “hard when that wasn’t the case”. However, ultimately, she decided that her love for Blake was more important.

“Did I fault certain people for feeling that way? No. But it did make the relationship a lot harder to be in. I didn’t really want my friends or my family judging me, so then you tend to distance yourself a little bit when it happens,” Emma added.

