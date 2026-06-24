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Summer lookbook: What Birmingham students are wearing in the sun

Forget the 2:1, it’s time to win the Selly fashion wars

Bella Avanzato | Guides
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The sun is finally out in Birmingham, which means it’s finally time to retire the North Face puffers and sports fleeces. With campus turning into an unofficial fashion show as soon as a glimpse of sun appears, summer outfits are fully back. From Tom’s Trunks to ballet pumps, here is exactly what clothes you’ll be seeing across campus this season.

The Tom’s Trunks pandemic

@caitlinann_

Really hope this one doesn’t offend anyone 😳@Tom’s Trunks

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Linens are back, specifically in the form of white trousers that are sadly always a little bit see-through. If you haven’t seen a pair of Tom’s Trunks yet, do you even go here? They are the official campus uniform and, unfortunately, the ‘posh boy’ staple of the season, so even the worst men you know are wearing them. They’re perfect for tanning on the Green Heart during your one-hour library lunch break that inevitably turns into a three-hour social.

The ‘pub core’ zip-ups

@juliettevanderlee

forever an adidas girlyy 🍓 #streetwearinspo

♬ original sound – 𝓩𝓲𝓷𝓸777.

The girls are officially reclaiming the Adidas zip-up. What once gave ‘middle-aged man watching football at The Goose’, is now the ultimate transitional layer. It’s the perfect piece to throw on with a pair of obnoxiously large hoop earrings and pretend like you haven’t tried too hard. If you manage to find a colourway that no one else in Selly has, you’ve basically won.

From the Mediterranean to… Selly?

@brontesheppeard

just me & my capris

♬ POP DAT THANG JERSEY CLUB by DJ Taj x Tricks – DJ Taj

Capris are the trend nobody saw coming. Popularised by chic Europeans, they’ve somehow arrived in Selly. While we haven’t adopted Audrey Hepburn-style capris yet, the capri cargo has been making a frequent appearance. I expect to see some brave souls frequenting Schloss in tight black capris and kitten heels very soon.

Paris Hilton, who?

@vintageoutletuk

Pleated denim mini skirts dropping sunday! #y2k #y2kfashion #y2kstyle #y2kshop #vintageshop #y2kshopping #vintageshopuk #vintagestoreuk #sale #thrift #thriftshop #thrifted #y2kaesthetic #fyp #foryoupage #thrifting #thrifthaul

♬ Bad Bitch (Sped Up Remix) – Lexy Panterra

I’m convinced the ‘perfect’ denim mini doesn’t actually exist. It’s either too long, or you’re risking public indecency the second you try to sit down in the library. And somehow, whenever you ask where someone got the perfect denim mini from, it’s always from Vinted and “has no label, sorry x”. Still, it’s a Spring staple, even if it does mean freezing your legs off the second the sun disappears (which it will).

Serving dad-on-holiday chic

@averyryan.mp3

Luh fit #audios #jorts #fashiontiktok #fyp

♬ Bound For The Floor – Local H

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, everyone has become obsessed with jorts. Everywhere you look, someone is channelling Adam Sandler. No one can deny they’re dangerously comfortable – arguably a little too comfortable when you’re fighting for your life, trying not to fall asleep in the library.

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Bella Avanzato | Guides
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