Cambridge Union cancels event with controversial Sri Lankan politician following backlash

22 Tamil societies signed an open letter expressing ‘profound outrage’

Léa Girard | News

The Cambridge Union backtracked on hosting an event with a Sri Lankan politician after 22 Tamil organisations signed an open letter.

Namal Rajapaksa was meant to speak at The Cambridge Union on Friday 27th February, but his appearance was cancelled a week before following “profound outrage” from student and youth societies.

Namal Rajapaksa is a Sri Lankan politician and lawyer. He is the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Mahinda Rajapaska has been accused of war crimes during the Sri Lankan civil war in the 2000s, allegedly condoning the violence used by Sri Lankan troops against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. He has also been accused of repressing political opponents and disregarding the Tamil minority in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the organisations, including the Cambridge Tamil society, argued the Cambridge Union hosting Namal Rajapaksa is condoning the actions of his family.

It claimed the invite ignored the “deliberate bombing of civilian No Fire Zones and hospitals, systematic sexual violence used as a weapon of war, the enforced disappearance of thousands and the ongoing militarised occupation of Tamil lands and the erasure of [their] cultural identity.”

The statement continued: “It is a betrayal of the Union’s own stated values of free speech and open debate, for there can be no ‘debate’ with a state criminal.” They accused Rajapaksa of “restricting Tamil voices and media from bringing [war crimes] to light.”

The societies asked the union to cancel Rajapaksa’s appearance to put in place a policy to refuse “individuals credibly accused of, or complicit in, war crimes […] and human rights abuses.”

In an Instagram story posted on Friday 20th February, the Cambridge Union confirmed the event had been cancelled, explaining the decision came after “serious and urgent discussion”.

It continued: “None of our events are endorsements of, or uncritical platforms for, any speaker or their beliefs, actions, or record.”

“At the present moment, we don’t believe it’s possible to have a balanced and open discussion on this subject.”

The Cambridge Union, Namal Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa have been contacted for comment. 

Featured image via Instagram @namal_rajapaksa

Léa Girard | News
Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

