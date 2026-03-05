Cambridge Union cancels event with controversial Sri Lankan politician following backlash

3 hours ago

The Cambridge Union backtracked on hosting an event with a Sri Lankan politician after 22 Tamil organisations signed an open letter.

Namal Rajapaksa was meant to speak at The Cambridge Union on Friday 27th February, but his appearance was cancelled a week before following “profound outrage” from student and youth societies.

Namal Rajapaksa is a Sri Lankan politician and lawyer. He is the son of Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Mahinda Rajapaska has been accused of war crimes during the Sri Lankan civil war in the 2000s, allegedly condoning the violence used by Sri Lankan troops against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. He has also been accused of repressing political opponents and disregarding the Tamil minority in Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the organisations, including the Cambridge Tamil society, argued the Cambridge Union hosting Namal Rajapaksa is condoning the actions of his family.

It claimed the invite ignored the “deliberate bombing of civilian No Fire Zones and hospitals, systematic sexual violence used as a weapon of war, the enforced disappearance of thousands and the ongoing militarised occupation of Tamil lands and the erasure of [their] cultural identity.”

The statement continued: “It is a betrayal of the Union’s own stated values of free speech and open debate, for there can be no ‘debate’ with a state criminal.” They accused Rajapaksa of “restricting Tamil voices and media from bringing [war crimes] to light.”

The societies asked the union to cancel Rajapaksa’s appearance to put in place a policy to refuse “individuals credibly accused of, or complicit in, war crimes […] and human rights abuses.”

In an Instagram story posted on Friday 20th February, the Cambridge Union confirmed the event had been cancelled, explaining the decision came after “serious and urgent discussion”.

It continued: “None of our events are endorsements of, or uncritical platforms for, any speaker or their beliefs, actions, or record.”

“At the present moment, we don’t believe it’s possible to have a balanced and open discussion on this subject.”

The Cambridge Union, Namal Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @namal_rajapaksa