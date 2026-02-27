‘It’s part of who I am’: Love Is Blind’s Emma says Netflix blurred scars without telling her

She was so open about her surgery in the pods

Emma from Love Is Blind has finally addressed Netflix blurring out her scars in promo pics for the new season, and she was just as surprised as us.

Throughout her pod journey, Emma was very open about her personal life. The 28-year-old had a medical emergency as a child, which meant she had to get large birthmarks removed from her arm to avoid melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. This led to visible scarring.

Even though Emma has been open about this throughout the series, her scars were blurred in the promotional pics for the Ohio season of Love Is Blind – something people on TikTok immediately pointed out. In an interview with USA Today, she revealed the whole thing was a surprise to her, too.

“The first [photo] I saw was just my headshot. And I actually didn’t realise anything,” she said. “But then my friends would text me, like, ‘They kind of blurred out your arm.’ I was like, ‘Did they?'”

She continued: “Yeah, I did notice it. I think for the first one with my picture, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe they need to blur everything.’ But yeah, when I saw the full body, it was like no, they definitely blurred it a little bit.”

Emma revealed Netflix hadn’t come to her before the blurring or given her a reason for why they chose to do it.

“But yeah, I’m not sure if there was a why or a reason based on just production, photos, all of that stuff,” she said. “I was definitely really surprised, especially because it is a part of my body and a part of who I am.”

The Tab has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Outside of this promotional pic debacle, Emma addressed viewers, pointing out just how much screen time she had during the pods, and talked about what she was really like outside of what we saw.

“There are a lot of couples that they were following, but I feel in the pods, it was definitely a me-focused six episodes,” she says. “What was shown with others was the connections, the silliness, and you can definitely still see my sarcastic [and] goofy personality, but it definitely was this [focus] on my surgery, my adoption.”

