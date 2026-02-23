University of Bristol launches free online course delving into the world of AI

Only 28 per cent of people feel confident in their ability to use AI tools daily

6 hours ago

The University of Bristol has launched a new online course titled AI Fundamentals.

The course aims to address a common disparity between AI usage and user confidence. Artificial Intelligence has quickly become saturated in society.

The government website reveals 73 per cent of the public have used AI in their day-to-day life in the past month, despite only 28 per cent of the public feeling confident in their ability to use AI tools in their daily life, suggesting that education on the utilisation of AI tools is overlooked.

The University of Bristol’s new course, AI Fundamentals, aims to educate people on how to meaningfully engage with AI by delving into its complexities and enhancing core skills, while focusing on its societal impacts and risks. Important attention will be given to the sustainability and environmental impact of AI, which is a pressing concern.

The course will run completely online, over the duration of four weeks, with a weekly study time of three self-paced hours. It is purposefully designed for anyone who is curious to learn more about the world of AI, with no coding involved or mathematical content, making it digestible for a larger demographic and open to all.

Led by Professor Genevieve Liveley and Professor Seth Bullock, the content has been created by experts in the field of AI. Genevieve Liveley specialises in the risks of AI and other new technologies, with research interest into the sociotechnical narratives that contribute to these risks.

Professor Bullock, Director of the UKRI National Research Hub in AI for Collective Intelligence, has been teaching about AI since 1994 to high school students, undergraduates, Master’s and PhD students.

Those enrolled can expect a wide range of insights, gaining diverse perspectives from disciplines such as computer science, medicine, philosophy, cybersecurity, chemistry, the humanities, law, business, engineering, and neuroscience; highlighting the course’s suitability for vast interests.

“Whether you’re excited by AI, concerned or just intrigued, this course will set out the fundamental concepts behind AI so that you can think critically about what it is and what it can do”, said Professor Bullock.

AI Fundamentals is now available for enrolment, supported by a £50k alumni donation and funding from the UKRI National Research Hub in AI. Interested learners can sign up and begin their self-paced study of the revolutionary technology shaping the modern world via FutureLearn.

