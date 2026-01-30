Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

4 hours ago

Following the release of the Netflix documentary about her kidnapping, Elizabeth Smart has returned to the exact site she was held captive.

Elizabeth was 14 when Brian David Mitchell threatened her at knifepoint and then abducted her from her bedroom, in 2002. She was then held captive for nine months, before being rescued.

Elizabeth was taken from her home in the Federal Heights neighbourhood of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was then held captive by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee, on the outskirts of Salt Lake City. She was taken to a camp in the woods, and Brian Mitchell is said to have raped Elizabeth three to four times per day.

Now, over two decades later, Elizabeth has returned to the woods where she was taken to. She has done a full hike of the area, and uploaded it to YouTube.

The description of the video explains: “Elizabeth Smart retraces the exact path she was forced to take on the gruelling hike to the remote campsite where her kidnapping began. For the first time, she reflects on survival, healing, and reclaiming her story at the place where her nightmares started.

“She’s joined by her brother, who shares what was happening at home the night Elizabeth was taken. Together, they offer powerful perspectives rarely heard in Elizabeth Smart’s incredible survivor story.”

During the video, Elizabeth went through her story again, and spoke of what happened to her, and her rescue. She explained why she couldn’t “just run home” and the full terror she went through. She called the site a place of “nightmares”.

“This is the place I was raped. This is the place I was chained up. The place where I was abused, starved, and depraved of water and basic human decency,” Elizabeth said. At the end of the video she said she had found the exact spot, and called the journey there “misery”.

“This is where the dugout was,” Elizabeth explained. She pointed to show some of the cut logs the FBI destroyed when they came to find the site. There was still black tarpaulin on the ground, that had been thrown over the makeshift set up she lived in. The video added mockups of what Elizabeth remembers them looking like.

Watch the full tour of the site with Elizabeth Smart here:

Brian Mitchell is 72 now, and serving a life sentence in prison. He has no chance of parole.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.