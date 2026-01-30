The Tab

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Following the release of the Netflix documentary about her kidnapping, Elizabeth Smart has returned to the exact site she was held captive.

Elizabeth was 14 when Brian David Mitchell threatened her at knifepoint and then abducted her from her bedroom, in 2002. She was then held captive for nine months, before being rescued.

Elizabeth was taken from her home in the Federal Heights neighbourhood of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was then held captive by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee, on the outskirts of Salt Lake City. She was taken to a camp in the woods, and Brian Mitchell is said to have raped Elizabeth three to four times per day.

Now, over two decades later, Elizabeth has returned to the woods where she was taken to. She has done a full hike of the area, and uploaded it to YouTube.

Elizabeth Smart returns to kidnapping site

via YouTube

The description of the video explains: “Elizabeth Smart retraces the exact path she was forced to take on the gruelling hike to the remote campsite where her kidnapping began. For the first time, she reflects on survival, healing, and reclaiming her story at the place where her nightmares started.

“She’s joined by her brother, who shares what was happening at home the night Elizabeth was taken. Together, they offer powerful perspectives rarely heard in Elizabeth Smart’s incredible survivor story.”

During the video, Elizabeth went through her story again, and spoke of what happened to her, and her rescue. She explained why she couldn’t “just run home” and the full terror she went through. She called the site a place of “nightmares”.

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Jack Keating ex miss him

Jack Keating’s ex reveals adorable update about their little girl whilst he’s in the villa

“This is the place I was raped. This is the place I was chained up. The place where I was abused, starved, and depraved of water and basic human decency,” Elizabeth said. At the end of the video she said she had found the exact spot, and called the journey there “misery”.

Elizabeth Smart returns to kidnapping site

via YouTube

“This is where the dugout was,” Elizabeth explained. She pointed to show some of the cut logs the FBI destroyed when they came to find the site. There was still black tarpaulin on the ground, that had been thrown over the makeshift set up she lived in. The video added mockups of what Elizabeth remembers them looking like.

Watch the full tour of the site with Elizabeth Smart here:

Brian Mitchell is 72 now, and serving a life sentence in prison. He has no chance of parole.

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Elizabeth Smart Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

What happened between Elizabeth Smart’s parents Lois and Ed as huge detail missed by Netflix

All the chances police had to rescue Elizabeth Smart much earlier, but they failed her

Netflix skipped heartbreaking details in the story of Elizabeth Smart suspect Richard Ricci

Latest

Challenges, forfeits and questionable outfits: The 10 best Newcastle sports socials so far this year

Tilly Nelson

We asked the 2025/26 social secs for their favourite semester one social, and they delivered

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Challenges, forfeits and questionable outfits: The 10 best Newcastle sports socials so far this year

Tilly Nelson

We asked the 2025/26 social secs for their favourite semester one social, and they delivered

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’