Hudson Williams shares extremely detailed hot take on his NSFW body hair preferences

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams just gave his preferences on his partners’ intimate body hair in a new interview, and it’s actually so specific.

Hudson Williams, 24, is one of the breakout actors from the popular sports romance series Heated Rivalry. He plays Shane Hollander, alongside Conor Storrie, who plays Illya Kuryakin. Since the show has blown up, the pair have been everywhere, from various fashion shows and catwalks to literally opening the Winter Olympics ceremony.

In a podcast interview with Evan Ross Katz on Shut Up Evan, Hudson discussed the infamous intimate scenes in Heated Rivalry and his personal body-hair preferences.

Talking about his own body hair, he said: “Anyway, so I have that and then just a little shave down there because pubes were out. I think I saw pubes in a couple shots. Keep them well kept.”

He continued: “I don’t like anyone going hairless. I like something that doesn’t look prepubescent. Or like, on a penis, it can look like a naked mole rat pretty quick. So just keep it going down from your legs, because if you wear a Speedo, you shouldn’t be able to see it everywhere else.”

Ever wondered what Hudson thinks about snail trails? Well, now, we’ve got our answer. In the same interview, he revealed how he feels about hair on the stomach and butts.

“In my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I don’t like treasure trails, unless it’s really low or you just have hair everywhere, and then it’s fine. This is just on me, so like a caveat. Not the legs, you know, get up in your taint, bend down, look back. Um, trim your butt, because even if you’re not participating in anal sex, it’s just like, you don’t want a f*cking trap for your sh*t. Your literal sh*t. You just want to clean that chute. Yeah.”

Featured image via YouTube