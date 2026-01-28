The Tab

Hudson Williams shares extremely detailed hot take on his NSFW body hair preferences

I’m seated

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry actor Hudson Williams just gave his preferences on his partners’ intimate body hair in a new interview, and it’s actually so specific.

Hudson Williams, 24, is one of the breakout actors from the popular sports romance series Heated Rivalry. He plays Shane Hollander, alongside Conor Storrie, who plays Illya Kuryakin. Since the show has blown up, the pair have been everywhere, from various fashion shows and catwalks to literally opening the Winter Olympics ceremony.

Hudson

Credit: HBO

In a podcast interview with Evan Ross Katz on Shut Up Evan, Hudson discussed the infamous intimate scenes in Heated Rivalry and his personal body-hair preferences.

Talking about his own body hair, he said: “Anyway, so I have that and then just a little shave down there because pubes were out. I think I saw pubes in a couple shots. Keep them well kept.”

He continued: “I don’t like anyone going hairless. I like something that doesn’t look prepubescent. Or like, on a penis, it can look like a naked mole rat pretty quick. So just keep it going down from your legs, because if you wear a Speedo, you shouldn’t be able to see it everywhere else.”

Ever wondered what Hudson thinks about snail trails? Well, now, we’ve got our answer. In the same interview, he revealed how he feels about hair on the stomach and butts.

“In my opinion, and this is just my opinion, I don’t like treasure trails, unless it’s really low or you just have hair everywhere, and then it’s fine. This is just on me, so like a caveat. Not the legs, you know, get up in your taint, bend down, look back. Um, trim your butt, because even if you’re not participating in anal sex, it’s just like, you don’t want a f*cking trap for your sh*t. Your literal sh*t. You just want to clean that chute. Yeah.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via YouTube

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Hudson

Secret GF? Homophobic? MAGA? Explaining the backlash around Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie love physical

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams addresses love for Connor Storrie and why he shows it physically

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care